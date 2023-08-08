Follow CFL

Injury Reports August 8, 2023

Als’ Injury Report: Fajardo sits out on Tues.

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes have filed their first injury report ahead of their game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday at Molson Stadium.

The Als opened their practice week on Tuesday without quarterback Cody Fajardo (left shoulder). Defensive lineman Almondo Sewell (hip) also missed practice while running back William Stanback (hip) and defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson (hip) were limited.

The Roughriders didn’t practice on Tuesday after playing on Sunday night against the Ottawa REDBLACKS. They are scheduled to take the field on Wednesday.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Walter Fletcher RB Healthy scratch Full
William Stanback RB Hip Limited
Almondo Sewell DL Hip DNP
Cody Fajardo QB Left shoulder DNP
Mustafa Johnson DL Hip Limited

 

