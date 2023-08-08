Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 10 picks

TORONTO — As we continue to inch closer to the halfway point the season, we’ve seen that anything can happen in any given week.

That’s what makes predicting (or trying to, anyways) CFL games so much fun. You never really know how things will end up.

There are a few games in Week 10 that our pick makers are certain of, but in this league, do you ever really know for sure?

The first game of the week features the Bombers visiting the Elks on Thursday night. Edmonton has yet to win a game on the season so it seems like an easy pick taking Winnipeg, right? Not so fast.

The Bombers have lost two games this season; one to the Lions and one to the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 6. Going with the favourite isn’t always a lock and an upset, like the one against Ottawa, is always a possibility.

Speaking of the REDBLACKS, Ottawa heads to Toronto to finish off Week 10 taking on the Argos. At first glance, it seems like Toronto is probably the sure-fire pick with a 6-1 record. Again, not so fast. All Ottawa needs to do is remind you of the aforementioned Week 6 contest before you lock in your selection.

We’re not saying that the Elks will get their first win of the season this week, or that the Argonauts will lose on Sunday night, we’re just want you to keep in mind that even when you think you’re sure, you’re never really are in this league.

WPG at EDM

Putting up 50 points against the BC Lions last week was a reminder to everyone that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are still that team. Zach Collaros looked excellent (369 yards, three touchdowns, one interception) against the Lions defence that has been considered the best in the league through the first third of the season. He and his Bombers head into Edmonton to take on the winless Elks and all of the writers are leaning towards another Winnipeg victory.

PICK

Writers: 100% Winnipeg

SSK at MTL



Cody Fajardo and Jason Maas will take on their former team for the first time on Friday night, providing plenty of intrigue for the matchup. The Alouettes rallied for a big second half against the Ticats last week for their fourth win of the campaign, including an 18-point fourth quarter. Defensively, Shawn Lemon led the way in just his second game with an interception, two sacks, and a forced fumble to go along with three tackles. The Riders, on the other hand, squeaked out a win over the REDBLACKS, thanks to a late, 54-yard field goal by Brett Lauther. The majority of the pick makers think Montreal will get the W at home.

PICK

Writers: 83% Montreal

CGY at BC



After 50 points scored against them, the BC Lions defence is likely heading into their contest against the Stampeders angry and ready for redemption. Jake Maier and co. will want to continue the momentum of last week’s big victory, where they handed the Argonauts their first loss of the 2023 season, but it’ll be a tough task against defensive coordinator Ryan Phillips‘ group. Those making picks think it’ll be the Lions to get the two points.

PICK

Writers: 83% BC

OTT at TOR



The injury to Chad Kelly was a blow to the Argos offence last week as Cameron Dukes struggled to get things going against Calgary, scoring no points after getting into the game in relief of Toronto’s starter. Bob Dyce’s group was so close to a win last week against the Riders but close just isn’t enough. There’s been no news of who gets the start this week against Ottawa as of this writing, Kelly or Dukes, but the pick makers still think the 6-1 Boatmen can defeat the REDBLACKS at BMO Field, where they are a perfect 3-0.

PICK

Writers: 100% Toronto