Injury Reports August 8, 2023

Stamps, Lions Injury Reports: Carey a full participant; Dane Evans sits out

Brett Holmes/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Saturday night at BC Place.

In Calgary, running back Ka’Deem Carey (toe) was a full participant on Tuesday while long snapper Aaron Crawford (calf) and receiver Cole Tucker (foot) did not participate.

In BC, quarterback Dane Evans (ribs) did not participate in the team’s first practice of the week. Defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (knee) and defensive lineman Sione Teuhema (ankle) also missed Tuesday’s session.

BC Lions Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Josh Banks DL Hamstring Full
Jalon Edwards-Cooper DB Knee DNP
Dane Evans QB Ribs DNP
Mike Jones DB Achilles Limited
Isaiah Messam LB Foot Full
Daniel Petermann WR Healthy Scratch Full
Chris Schleuger OL Oblique Limited
Shaun Shivers RB Healthy Scratch Full
Sione Teuhema DL Ankle DNP

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Ka’Deem Carey RB Toe Full
Aaron Crawford LS Calf DNP
Tre Odoms-Dukes WR Rib Full
Elliot Graham DL Healthy Scratch Full
Colton Hunchak WR Hip Full
Cole Tucker WR Foot DNP
Perry Young LB Healthy Scratch Full

 

