Stamps, Lions Injury Reports: Carey a full participant; Dane Evans sits out

Injury Reports August 8, 2023
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Saturday night at BC Place.
In Calgary, running back Ka’Deem Carey (toe) was a full participant on Tuesday while long snapper Aaron Crawford (calf) and receiver Cole Tucker (foot) did not participate.
In BC, quarterback Dane Evans (ribs) did not participate in the team’s first practice of the week. Defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (knee) and defensive lineman Sione Teuhema (ankle) also missed Tuesday’s session.
|BC Lions
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Josh Banks
|DL
|Hamstring
|Full
|Jalon Edwards-Cooper
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Dane Evans
|QB
|Ribs
|DNP
|Mike Jones
|DB
|Achilles
|Limited
|Isaiah Messam
|LB
|Foot
|Full
|Daniel Petermann
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Chris Schleuger
|OL
|Oblique
|Limited
|Shaun Shivers
|RB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Sione Teuhema
|DL
|Ankle
|DNP
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Ka’Deem Carey
|RB
|Toe
|Full
|Aaron Crawford
|LS
|Calf
|DNP
|Tre Odoms-Dukes
|WR
|Rib
|Full
|Elliot Graham
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Colton Hunchak
|WR
|Hip
|Full
|Cole Tucker
|WR
|Foot
|DNP
|Perry Young
|LB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full