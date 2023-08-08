Stamps, Lions Injury Reports: Carey a full participant; Dane Evans sits out

TORONTO — The BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Saturday night at BC Place.

In Calgary, running back Ka’Deem Carey (toe) was a full participant on Tuesday while long snapper Aaron Crawford (calf) and receiver Cole Tucker (foot) did not participate.

In BC, quarterback Dane Evans (ribs) did not participate in the team’s first practice of the week. Defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (knee) and defensive lineman Sione Teuhema (ankle) also missed Tuesday’s session.