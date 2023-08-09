Player Grades powered by PFF: How did Shawn Lemon grade out?

TORONTO — In just his second game this season, defensive lineman Shawn Lemon had a stellar outing at Tim Hortons Field on Saturday night.

The veteran tallied three tackles, two sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble against the Tiger-Cats, earning himself a 65.8 PFF pass rush grade (fourth-best across the league in Week 9), only trailing Willie Jefferson (85.2), Anthony Lanier II (73.8), and Bryce Carter (66.7) in the category.

Zach Collaros graded out as the best passer in Week 9, earning himself a 92.6 passing grade after throwing for 369 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while completing 19 of his 27 passes.

One of Collaros’ favourite targets on the night, Kenny Lawler, earned the highest receiving grade 89.4. Lawler hauled in seven catches for 200 yards and a touchdown including two explosive plays (plays over 15 yards).

Who else made the top 10 in their respective positions? Find out below.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

QUARTERBACK

(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)

*throws graded a 1 or higher

** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play

RECEIVER



(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Receptions Yards YAC Explosive Pass Plays* PFF Receiving Grade 1 Kenny Lawler (WPG) 7 200 55 3 89.4 2 Dalton Schoen (WPG) 5 137 38 2 79.7 3 Tyler Snead (MTL) 4 90 65 2 73.0 4 Shawn Bane Jr. (SSK) 6 87 12 1 71.6 5 Austin Mack (MTL) 5 106 49 3 70.2 6 Terry Godwin II (HAM) 6 89 22 2 69.0 7 Jerreth Sterns (SSK) 7 71 36 2 68.3 8 Jaelon Acklin (OTT) 3 56 5 2 67.9 9 Shaq Evans (OTT) 4 38 13 1 65.9 10 Nic Demski (WPG) 5 62 38 2 65.5

*plays 15+ yards

RUNNING BACK

(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Missed Tackles Forced Explosive Runs* Rushing First Downs PFF Rushing Grade 1 Brady Oliveira (WPG) 2 2 5 80.7 2 James Butler (HAM) 2 1 3 80.2 3 Dedrick Mills (CGY) 6 5 8 80.1 4 William Stanback (MTL) 5 1 6 78.7 5 AJ Ouellette (TOR) 6 0 1 75.7 6 Jackson Bennett (OTT) 1 1 1 69.9 7 Taquan Mizzell Sr. (BC) 4 1 1 68.7 8 Jamal Morrow (SSK) 3 0 2 67.2 9 Devonte Williams (OTT) 0 1 1 64.0

*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards

OFFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass blocking snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps

DEFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up

DEFENSIVE BACK

(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)

*primary coverage

LINEBACKER



(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)

*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)