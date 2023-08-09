Roughriders release American WR Derel Walker

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American wide receiver Derel Walker, the team announced on Wednesday.

Walker joined the Green and White in March after seven seasons in the CFL that included a Grey Cup Championship, two CFL All-Star awards, four divisional All-Star awards, three 1,000-plus-yard seasons and the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie Award in 2015.

The veteran receiver spent six of his last seven seasons with the Edmonton Elks, amassing a career 6,653 yards on 471 receptions including 2,057 yards after catch and 33 touchdowns. He also holds a 14.1 yards per reception average over 91 games played. In his last two seasons with the Elks, he appeared in 27 games and registered 1,405 yards, one touchdown and three 100-plus-yard games. He spent 2019 with the Toronto Argonauts, where he tallied 1,040 yards and six touchdowns on 65 receptions and was named an East Division All-Star.

The veteran only appeared in one game for the Riders this season, registering three catches for 28 yards and a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks in Week 1 before suffering a knee injury that kept him away from the field.

Saskatchewan moves forward with a wide receiver group that features a lot of talented names like Shawn Bane Jr., Tevin Jones, Samuel Emilus, Jake Wieneke and injured Kian Schaffer-Baker.

They will be tasked with helping quarterback Mason Fine past the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, Aug. 11, at Molson Stadium in Week 10.