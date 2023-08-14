Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports August 14, 2023

Bombers’ Injury Report: Collaros sits out on Mon.

Jason Halstead/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have filed their first injury report ahead of their matchup against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday at McMahon Stadium.

The Blue Bombers opened their practice week without quarterback Zach Collaros (neck) who suffered an injury in the game against the Edmonton Elks in Week 10. Linebacker Brian Cole (calf) also missed practice on Monday.

The Stampeders didn’t practice on Monday after playing Saturday night against the BC Lions in Vancouver. They’ll be back on the field on Tuesday.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Jamal Parker DB Not Injury Related Full
Brian Cole LB Calf DNP
Shayne Gauthier LB Hip Limited
Drew Wolitarsky WR Head Full
Zach Collaros QB Neck DNP

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!