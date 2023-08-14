Bombers’ Injury Report: Collaros sits out on Mon.

- News
TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have filed their first injury report ahead of their matchup against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday at McMahon Stadium.
The Blue Bombers opened their practice week without quarterback Zach Collaros (neck) who suffered an injury in the game against the Edmonton Elks in Week 10. Linebacker Brian Cole (calf) also missed practice on Monday.
The Stampeders didn’t practice on Monday after playing Saturday night against the BC Lions in Vancouver. They’ll be back on the field on Tuesday.
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Jamal Parker
|DB
|Not Injury Related
|Full
|Brian Cole
|LB
|Calf
|DNP
|Shayne Gauthier
|LB
|Hip
|Limited
|Drew Wolitarsky
|WR
|Head
|Full
|Zach Collaros
|QB
|Neck
|DNP