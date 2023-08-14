Elks, Ticats Injury Reports: Lewis participates fully on Sunday

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting at Tim Hortons Field on Thursday night.

In Edmonton, receiver Eugene Lewis (knee) was a full participant in Sunday’s practice while defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy (calf) sat the session out.

In Hamilton, defensive lineman Malik Carney (back) sat out on Sunday as did offensive lineman Joel Figueroa (foot).