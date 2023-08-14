Follow CFL

Injury Reports August 14, 2023

Elks, Ticats Injury Reports: Lewis participates fully on Sunday

Paul Swanson/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting at Tim Hortons Field on Thursday night.

In Edmonton, receiver Eugene Lewis (knee) was a full participant in Sunday’s practice while defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy (calf) sat the session out.

In Hamilton, defensive lineman Malik Carney (back) sat out on Sunday as did offensive lineman Joel Figueroa (foot).

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Elliott Brown DL Knee DNP
Tanner Green FB Hamstring Full
Eugene Lewis WR Knee Full
Eli Mencer LB Healthy Scratch Full
Loucheiz Purifoy DB Calf DNP
Josiah St. John OL Hand Limited

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Malik Carney DL Back DNP
Mo Diallo DL Knee DNP
Joel Figueroa OL Foot DNP
Bailey Flint P Not-Football Related DNP
Terry Godwin WR Illness DNP
Anthony Johnson WR Hamstring Limited
Kyle Saxelid OL Knee Full
Cedric Wilcots II DL Shoulder DNP
Lawrence Woods DB Healthy Scratch Full
Dylan Wynn DL Knee Limited

