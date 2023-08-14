Elks, Ticats Injury Reports: Lewis participates fully on Sunday

- News
TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting at Tim Hortons Field on Thursday night.
In Edmonton, receiver Eugene Lewis (knee) was a full participant in Sunday’s practice while defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy (calf) sat the session out.
In Hamilton, defensive lineman Malik Carney (back) sat out on Sunday as did offensive lineman Joel Figueroa (foot).
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Elliott Brown
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Tanner Green
|FB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Eugene Lewis
|WR
|Knee
|Full
|Eli Mencer
|LB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Loucheiz Purifoy
|DB
|Calf
|DNP
|Josiah St. John
|OL
|Hand
|Limited
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Malik Carney
|DL
|Back
|DNP
|Mo Diallo
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Joel Figueroa
|OL
|Foot
|DNP
|Bailey Flint
|P
|Not-Football Related
|DNP
|Terry Godwin
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|Anthony Johnson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Kyle Saxelid
|OL
|Knee
|Full
|Cedric Wilcots II
|DL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Lawrence Woods
|DB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Dylan Wynn
|DL
|Knee
|Limited