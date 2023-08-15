CFL Honour Roll, Week 10: Daniels, Jeffcoat, Als’ O-Line Make the grade

TORONTO – DaVaris Daniels, Jackson Jeffcoat, and the Montreal Alouettes’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 10 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will also receive honourable mentions as part of the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 10: OFFENCE

REC | DaVaris Daniels | Toronto Argonauts | TOR 44 – OTT 31

PFF Player Grade: 91.6

6-for-6 receiving

Season-highs in receiving yards (180), receptions (six), touchdowns (three) and longest catch (60-yard effort for a TD in the second)

Three 30+ yard receptions and two second down conversions

First career game with three touchdowns

First 100+ yard receiving game of 2023 – and the 12th of his career and third with over 150 yards

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 10: DEFENCE

DL | Jackson Jeffcoat | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 38 – EDM 29

PFF Player Grade: 88.7

29 total defensive snaps

One forced fumble and one fumble recovery

94.2 Grade on 10 run defence snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 10: OFFENSIVE LINE

Montreal Alouettes | MTL 41 – SSK 12

