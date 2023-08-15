Follow CFL

Injury Reports August 15, 2023

REDBLACKS, Als Injury Reports: Fajardo limited on Tuesday

David Kirouac/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Montreal Alouettes have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday night at TD Place.

In Ottawa, defensive back Brandin Dandridge (foot) was limited on Tuesday while linebackers Frankie Griffin (head) and Gary Johnson Jr. (foot), and defensive back Douglas Coleman (head) did not participate.

In Montreal, Cody Fajardo (left shoulder) was limited after missing last week’s game against the Roughriders. William Stanback (hip), who also missed last week’s game, was a full participant on Tuesday.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Bralon Addison WR Achilles Full
CJ Lewis WR Achilles Limited
Frankie Griffin LB Head DNP
Deshawn Stevens LB Head Limited
Drew Desjarlais OL Ankle Full
Douglas Coleman III DB Head DNP
Gary Johnson Jr. LB Foot DNP
Brandin Dandridge DB Foot Limited

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
William Stanback RB Hip Full
Almondo Sewell DL Hip Full
Cody Fajardo QB Left Shoulder Limited
Kristian Matte OL Knee DNP
Reggie Stubblefield DB Ankle DNP
Marcus Valdez DL Ankle DNP
Brock Gowanlock DL Shoulder/ Off 6-Game Full

 

