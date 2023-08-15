REDBLACKS, Als Injury Reports: Fajardo limited on Tuesday

- News
TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Montreal Alouettes have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday night at TD Place.
In Ottawa, defensive back Brandin Dandridge (foot) was limited on Tuesday while linebackers Frankie Griffin (head) and Gary Johnson Jr. (foot), and defensive back Douglas Coleman (head) did not participate.
In Montreal, Cody Fajardo (left shoulder) was limited after missing last week’s game against the Roughriders. William Stanback (hip), who also missed last week’s game, was a full participant on Tuesday.
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Bralon Addison
|WR
|Achilles
|Full
|CJ Lewis
|WR
|Achilles
|Limited
|Frankie Griffin
|LB
|Head
|DNP
|Deshawn Stevens
|LB
|Head
|Limited
|Drew Desjarlais
|OL
|Ankle
|Full
|Douglas Coleman III
|DB
|Head
|DNP
|Gary Johnson Jr.
|LB
|Foot
|DNP
|Brandin Dandridge
|DB
|Foot
|Limited
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|William Stanback
|RB
|Hip
|Full
|Almondo Sewell
|DL
|Hip
|Full
|Cody Fajardo
|QB
|Left Shoulder
|Limited
|Kristian Matte
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Reggie Stubblefield
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Marcus Valdez
|DL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Brock Gowanlock
|DL
|Shoulder/ Off 6-Game
|Full