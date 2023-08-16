CFL.ca Game Notes: Soaring offences lead the way

TORONTO — Passing offences were flying high in Week 10 after registering the most effective passing week of the season with 17 touchdown passes to seven interceptions. It was also the second highest average of points per game this season with 60.

One of the pivots responsible for a bump in scoring was National Tre Ford, who led Edmonton to a surprising 22-0 lead against the Blue Bombers before Winnipeg came storming back to win the game. Ford and the Elks are still looking for their first win of the season and are hoping that they can carry some of the offensive momentum into the matchup against Hamilton. The Tiger-Cats are coming off a bye week and are looking to regain some ground in the East Division on Thursday. Teams coming off a bye are 9-2 this season and the Black and Gold have won six of their last matchups following a week’s rest.

Friday features the Bombers traveling to Calgary to take on the Stampeders. Winnipeg is coming off a costly win in Week 10 that saw quarterback Zach Collaros go down with a neck injury. Backup Dru Brown led the Bombers to a comeback win but the team is still monitoring Collaros’ status to see if he’ll be available for the game. The Stamps meanwhile are coming off a loss to the BC Lions in Vancouver and are looking to show more especially on the offensive side of the ball. Running back Ka’Deem Carey returned to the lineup against the Leos and was effective despite a low number of total carries (seven for 44 yards).

On Saturday we’ll have a matchup between the red-hot Montreal Alouettes coming off three straight wins and a feisty Ottawa REDBLACKS squad that kept things close against the Argonauts in Week 10. Montreal’s Cody Fajardo will be a game-time decision for the Alouettes, but backup Caleb Evans was efficient stepping in against the Roughriders last week. The Als have been amongst the best teams in the league after their Week 7 bye, winning every game they played while allowing only 14.7 points per game during that stretch. Ottawa meanwhile is coming off three straight losses – albeit close ones – and is looking to find a way to finish games behind young pivot Dustin Crum, who continues to impress in his first season at the nation’s capital.

Sunday closes out Week 11 with a rematch of Week 7 between the Lions and Roughriders. The Orange and Black got the best of the Green and White four weeks ago and will now travel to Regina to face Jamal Morrow and the Riders. Saskatchewan continues to struggle with injuries in the first half of the season after quarterback Mason Fine went down against the Alouettes and was replaced by backup Jake Dolegala. The Leos meanwhile are getting healthier at the position with the return of veteran Vernon Adams Jr. last week that provided an offensive boost to the team in the win over the Stampeders.

» Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Edmonton at Hamilton

» Friday, 9:00 p.m. ET: Blue Bombers at Stampeders

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Alouettes at REDBLACKS

» Sunday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Lions at Roughriders

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Week 10 was the most effective passing week of the season with 17 touchdown passes to seven interceptions.

Last week’s league-wide passing efficiency was 109.4 – the highest of the year.

The matchup between Ottawa and Toronto had the highest overall passer rating ever recorded – 154.3 – with a total of seven passing touchdowns. It also featured five lead changes, which is tied for most in a game this season.

Week 10’s average of 60 points per game was the second highest this season.

There were four non-offensive touchdowns (one punt return , three interceptions) last week.

The offensive lines stood tall, limiting sacks to 3.8 per game.

Winnipeg’s 22-point comeback win was the second biggest deficit overcome in team history.

SOARING FLOCK

Montreal (5-3) is riding a three-game winning streak following a Week 7 bye.

During that stretch, the CFL’s leading receiver, Austin Mack, has nine receptions for 199 yards (22.1 yard per catch).

In their five games prior to Week 7, the team highest rushing output in a single game was 93 yards. During its winning streak, they have registered 119, 135 and 186 yards.

In its first five contests, Montreal allowed 22.2 points per game. In their past three, they have allowed 14.7 points.

During the streak, they have allowed two touchdown drives on 41 possessions.

Montreal had seven sacks in its first five games, but the team has eight in its past three.

QUICK SLANTS