Lions, Riders Injury Reports: Lanier sits out on Wed.

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of the matchup on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.

In Regina, the Roughriders began their practice week without defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (shoulder). Wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker (hip) was a full participant.

The Lions were without defensive linemen Woody Baron (adductor) and Marcus Moore (hamstring) for their first day of practice. Quarterback Dane Evans (ribs) returned to practice as a full participant after suffering an injury in Week 9 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.