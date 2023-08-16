Follow CFL

Injury Reports August 16, 2023

Lions, Riders Injury Reports: Lanier sits out on Wed.

Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of the matchup on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.

In Regina, the Roughriders began their practice week without defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (shoulder). Wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker (hip) was a full participant.

The Lions were without defensive linemen Woody Baron (adductor) and Marcus Moore (hamstring) for their first day of practice. Quarterback Dane Evans (ribs) returned to practice as a full participant after suffering an injury in Week 9 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Rodney Clemons DB Ankle Full
Mitch Picton WR Head Full
Brandon Council OL Knee Limited
Kian Schaffer-Baker WR Hip Full
Albert Awachie FB Knee DNP
Juwan Brescacin WR Shoulder Full
Anthony Lanier II DL Shoulder DNP

 

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Woody Baron DL Adductor DNP
Jarell Broxton OL Hamstring DNP
Jevon Cottoy WR Adductor Limited
Dane Evans QB Ribs Full
Marcus Moore DL Hamstring DNP
Chris Schleuger OL Oblique Full
Shaun Shivers RB Healthy Scratch Full
Sione Teuhema DL Ankle Full

 

