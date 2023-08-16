Lions, Riders Injury Reports: Lanier sits out on Wed.

- News
TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of the matchup on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.
In Regina, the Roughriders began their practice week without defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (shoulder). Wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker (hip) was a full participant.
The Lions were without defensive linemen Woody Baron (adductor) and Marcus Moore (hamstring) for their first day of practice. Quarterback Dane Evans (ribs) returned to practice as a full participant after suffering an injury in Week 9 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THU
|FRI
|Game Status
|Rodney Clemons
|DB
|Ankle
|Full
|Mitch Picton
|WR
|Head
|Full
|Brandon Council
|OL
|Knee
|Limited
|Kian Schaffer-Baker
|WR
|Hip
|Full
|Albert Awachie
|FB
|Knee
|DNP
|Juwan Brescacin
|WR
|Shoulder
|Full
|Anthony Lanier II
|DL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THU
|FRI
|Game Status
|Woody Baron
|DL
|Adductor
|DNP
|Jarell Broxton
|OL
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Jevon Cottoy
|WR
|Adductor
|Limited
|Dane Evans
|QB
|Ribs
|Full
|Marcus Moore
|DL
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Chris Schleuger
|OL
|Oblique
|Full
|Shaun Shivers
|RB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Sione Teuhema
|DL
|Ankle
|Full