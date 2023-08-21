Argos, Stamps Injury Report: Coxie practises, Carey sits out

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Friday at BMO Field.

In Toronto, the Argos were without punter John Haggerty (knee) and defensive backs Robert Priester (foot) and Tarvarus McFadden (not injury related). Wide receiver Damonte Coxie (ankle) was a full participant.

The Stampeders began their week without running back Ka’Deem Carey (quad), offensive lineman Bryce Bell (foot), linebacker Charlie Moore (quad) and wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (wrist).