Argos, Stamps Injury Report: Coxie practises, Carey sits out

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Friday at BMO Field.
In Toronto, the Argos were without punter John Haggerty (knee) and defensive backs Robert Priester (foot) and Tarvarus McFadden (not injury related). Wide receiver Damonte Coxie (ankle) was a full participant.
The Stampeders began their week without running back Ka’Deem Carey (quad), offensive lineman Bryce Bell (foot), linebacker Charlie Moore (quad) and wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (wrist).
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Brandon Barlow
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Damonte Coxie
|WR
|Ankle
|Full
|Dylan Giffen
|OL
|Chest
|Limited
|John Haggerty
|P
|Knee
|DNP
|Robert Priester
|DB
|Foot
|DNP
|Tarvarus McFadden
|DB
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Trevon Tate
|OL
|Knee
|Full
|David Ungerer III
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Bryce Bell
|OL
|Foot
|DNP
|Levante Bellamy
|RB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Ka’Deem Carey
|RB
|Quad
|DNP
|Julian Charles
|DB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Elliot Graham
|DL
|Foot
|Limited
|Charlie Moore
|LB
|Quad
|DNP
|Jonathan Moxey
|DB
|Back
|Full
|Brad Muhammad
|DB
|Hip
|Full
|Tommylee Lewis
|WR
|Wrist
|DNP
|Cole Tucker
|WR
|Foot
|Full