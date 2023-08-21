Follow CFL

Injury Reports August 21, 2023

Argos, Stamps Injury Report: Coxie practises, Carey sits out

Peter Power/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Friday at BMO Field.

In Toronto, the Argos were without punter John Haggerty (knee) and defensive backs Robert Priester (foot) and Tarvarus McFadden (not injury related). Wide receiver Damonte Coxie (ankle) was a full participant.

The Stampeders began their week without running back Ka’Deem Carey (quad), offensive lineman Bryce Bell (foot), linebacker Charlie Moore (quad) and wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (wrist).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Brandon Barlow DL Healthy Scratch Full
Damonte Coxie WR Ankle Full
Dylan Giffen OL Chest Limited
John Haggerty P Knee DNP
Robert Priester DB Foot DNP
Tarvarus McFadden DB Not Injury Related DNP
Trevon Tate OL Knee Full
David Ungerer III WR Ankle Limited

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Bryce Bell OL Foot DNP
Levante Bellamy RB Healthy Scratch Full
Ka’Deem Carey RB Quad DNP
Julian Charles DB Shoulder Full
Elliot Graham DL Foot Limited
Charlie Moore LB Quad DNP
Jonathan Moxey DB Back Full
Brad Muhammad DB Hip Full
Tommylee Lewis WR Wrist DNP
Cole Tucker WR Foot Full

 

