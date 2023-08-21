Follow CFL

Injury Reports August 21, 2023

Bombers’ Injury Report: Alexander sits out on Monday

Matt Smith/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have filed their first injury report of the week ahead of their matchup against the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday at IG Field.

The Bombers opened their practice week on Monday without defensive back Brandon Alexander (Not Injury Related).

Montreal didn’t practice on Monday after playing against the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Saturday night. They’ll return to the field on Tuesday.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Jamal Parker DB Not Injury Related Full
Brandon Alexander DB Not Injury Related DNP
Shayne Gauthier LB Hip Full

