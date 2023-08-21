Bombers’ Injury Report: Alexander sits out on Monday

- News
- Video
- Schedule
- Where To Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
- Forums
Follow CFL
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have filed their first injury report of the week ahead of their matchup against the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday at IG Field.
The Bombers opened their practice week on Monday without defensive back Brandon Alexander (Not Injury Related).
Montreal didn’t practice on Monday after playing against the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Saturday night. They’ll return to the field on Tuesday.
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Jamal Parker
|DB
|Not Injury Related
|Full
|Brandon Alexander
|DB
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Shayne Gauthier
|LB
|Hip
|Full