PFF August 22, 2023

CFL Honour Roll, Week 11: Ford, Richards, Elks’ O-line make the grade

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Tre Ford, Tyrell Richards and the Edmonton Elks’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 11 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will also receive honourable mentions as part of the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 11: OFFENCE

QB | Tre Ford | Edmonton Elks | EDM 24 – HAM 10

  • PFF Player Grade: 91.7
  • 13-of-18 passing (72%) for 174 yards and two touchdowns
  • One 30+ yard pass: a 47-yard effort to Steven Dunbar Jr. to launch a 3-play scoring drive in the second quarter to put Edmonton up by 14
  • Five carries for 60 yards
  • Three 10+ yard rushes, including an 18-yard effort in the third quarter
  • 139.6 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 11: DEFENCE

LB | Tyrell Richards | Montreal Alouettes | MTL 25 – OTT 24

  • PFF Player Grade: 88.2
  • 32 total defensive snaps
  • Two defensive tackles
  • One forced fumble
  • 78.8 Grade on 20 run defence snaps
  • 90.2 Grade on four pass rush snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 11: OFFENSIVE LINE

Edmonton Elks | EDM 24 – HAM 10

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 11
(Position | Name | Team | Grade)

TOP OFFENSIVE AND DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCES OF 2023
(Grade | Week | Position | Name | Team)

  1. 93.4 | Week 6 | QB | Chad Kelly | Toronto Argonauts
  2. 92.9 | Week 9 | QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg Blue Bombers
  3. 92.5 | Week 3 | DB | Royce Metchie | Toronto Argonauts
  4. 91.8 | Week 8 | DB | Kabion Ento | Montreal Alouettes
  5. 91.7 | Week 11 | QB | Tre Ford | Edmonton Elks
  6. 91.6 | Week 10 | REC | DaVaris Daniels | Toronto Argonauts
  7. 91.2 | Week 10 | REC | Keon Hatcher | BC Lions
  8. 90.8 | Week 2 | QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg Blue Bombers
  9. 90.6 | Week 2 | DL | Julian Howsare | Calgary Stampeders
  10. 90.4 | Week 9 | REC | Kenny Lawler | Winnipeg Blue Bombers
