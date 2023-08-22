CFL Honour Roll, Week 11: Ford, Richards, Elks’ O-line make the grade

TORONTO — Tre Ford, Tyrell Richards and the Edmonton Elks’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 11 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

RELATED

» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF

» Get your tickets for 2023 games now

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will also receive honourable mentions as part of the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 11: OFFENCE

QB | Tre Ford | Edmonton Elks | EDM 24 – HAM 10

PFF Player Grade: 91.7

13-of-18 passing (72%) for 174 yards and two touchdowns

One 30+ yard pass: a 47-yard effort to Steven Dunbar Jr. to launch a 3-play scoring drive in the second quarter to put Edmonton up by 14

Five carries for 60 yards

Three 10+ yard rushes, including an 18-yard effort in the third quarter

139.6 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 11: DEFENCE

LB | Tyrell Richards | Montreal Alouettes | MTL 25 – OTT 24

PFF Player Grade: 88.2

32 total defensive snaps

Two defensive tackles

One forced fumble

78.8 Grade on 20 run defence snaps

90.2 Grade on four pass rush snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 11: OFFENSIVE LINE

Edmonton Elks | EDM 24 – HAM 10

PFF unit grade: 79.7

Top-3 performers: Tomas Jack-Kurdyla | 81.2 Brett Boyko | 77.2 Mark Korte | 64.3



CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 11

(Position | Name | Team | Grade)

TOP OFFENSIVE AND DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCES OF 2023

(Grade | Week | Position | Name | Team)