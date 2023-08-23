Player Grades powered by PFF: Butler the best running back in Week 11?

TORONTO — Week 11 had plenty of impressive individual performances, including a handful from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Running back James Butler shared the top spot of PFF’s Player Grade with a 77.8 rushing grade after carrying the rock 14 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. His teammate Tim White topped all receivers with a 74.9 receiving grade following his nine-catch, 101-yard performance against Edmonton.

Offensive lineman Coulter Woodmansey led his position group with a 86.2 pass blocking grade, helping keep Ticats quarterback Taylor Powell protected.

Who else made the top 10 in their respective positions? Find out below.

RELATED

» Sign up and play CFL Fantasy

» Get your tickets for 2023 games now

» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

QUARTERBACK

(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)

*throws graded a 1 or higher

** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play

RECEIVER



(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Receptions Yards YAC Explosive Pass Plays* PFF Receiving Grade 1 Tim White (HAM) 9 101 10 3 74.9 2 Tyler Snead (MTL) 7 98 53 3 73.9 3 Alexander Hollins (BC) 7 161 19 5 71.4 4 Austin Mack (MTL) 9 116 20 1 69.2 5 Samuel Emilus (SSK) 5 106 20 3 66.0 6 Lucky Whitehead (BC) 5 122 45 2 64.9 7 Nate Behar (OTT) 2 20 1 0 63.0 8 Jaelon Acklin (OTT) 2 30 10 0 62.8 9 Keon Hatcher (BC) 6 94 7 4 61.2 10 Dalton Schoen (WPG) 3 50 10 1 61.1

*plays 15+ yards

RUNNING BACK

(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)

*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards

OFFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass blocking snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps

DEFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up

DEFENSIVE BACK

(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)

*primary coverage

LINEBACKER



(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)

*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)