Player Grades powered by PFF: Butler the best running back in Week 11?

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca
TORONTO — Week 11 had plenty of impressive individual performances, including a handful from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Running back James Butler shared the top spot of PFF’s Player Grade with a 77.8 rushing grade after carrying the rock 14 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. His teammate Tim White topped all receivers with a 74.9 receiving grade following his nine-catch, 101-yard performance against Edmonton.
Offensive lineman Coulter Woodmansey led his position group with a 86.2 pass blocking grade, helping keep Ticats quarterback Taylor Powell protected.
Who else made the top 10 in their respective positions? Find out below.
RELATED
» Sign up and play CFL Fantasy
» Get your tickets for 2023 games now
» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.
For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
QUARTERBACK
(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Passing Yards Per Attempt
|Big Time Throws*
|Completion Percentage
|Turnover Worthy Plays**
|PFF Passing Grade
|1
|Tre Ford (EDM)
|9.6
|3
|73.7%
|1
|90.3
|2
|Vernon Adams Jr. (BC)
|11.1
|7
|63.4%
|3
|87.8
|3
|Taylor Powell (HAM)
|8.0
|0
|74.1%
|1
|66.8
|4
|Dustin Crum (OTT)
|6.8
|0
|73.7%
|1
|64.0
|5
|Jake Dolegala (SSK)
|8.2
|2
|62.1%
|3
|60.0
|6
|Jake Maier (CGY)
|7.9
|3
|45.8%
|1
|54.8
|7
|Caleb Evans (MTL)
|9.3
|1
|66.7%
|3
|52.8
|7
|Dru Brown (WPG)
|6.0
|1
|60.7%
|2
|52.8
*throws graded a 1 or higher
** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play
RECEIVER
(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|Explosive Pass Plays*
|PFF Receiving Grade
|1
|Tim White (HAM)
|9
|101
|10
|3
|74.9
|2
|Tyler Snead (MTL)
|7
|98
|53
|3
|73.9
|3
|Alexander Hollins (BC)
|7
|161
|19
|5
|71.4
|4
|Austin Mack (MTL)
|9
|116
|20
|1
|69.2
|5
|Samuel Emilus (SSK)
|5
|106
|20
|3
|66.0
|6
|Lucky Whitehead (BC)
|5
|122
|45
|2
|64.9
|7
|Nate Behar (OTT)
|2
|20
|1
|0
|63.0
|8
|Jaelon Acklin (OTT)
|2
|30
|10
|0
|62.8
|9
|Keon Hatcher (BC)
|6
|94
|7
|4
|61.2
|10
|Dalton Schoen (WPG)
|3
|50
|10
|1
|61.1
*plays 15+ yards
RUNNING BACK
(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Missed Tackles Forced
|Explosive Runs*
|Rushing First Downs
|PFF Rushing Grade
|1
|James Butler (HAM)
|3
|3
|6
|77.8
|1
|Dedrick Mills (CGY)
|3
|1
|1
|77.8
|3
|Devonte Williams (OTT)
|1
|3
|2
|72.4
|4
|Brady Oliveira (WPG)
|1
|2
|6
|71.1
|5
|Kevin Brown (EDM)
|2
|3
|4
|69.9
|6
|Jackson Bennett (OTT)
|1
|1
|1
|66.7
|7
|Jamal Morrow (SSK)
|0
|1
|3
|64.4
|8
|Taquan Mizzell Sr. (BC)
|1
|0
|0
|62.4
|9
|William Stanback (MTL)
|0
|0
|1
|61.8
|10
|Ka’Deem Carey (CGY)
|3
|0
|0
|61.4
*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards
OFFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass blocking snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Pass Blocking Snaps
|QB Pressured Allowed*
|Pressure Percentage Allowed**
|PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|1
|Coulter Woodmansey (HAM)
|37
|0
|0.0%
|86.2
|2
|D.J. Coker (CGY)
|26
|0
|0.0%
|82.9
|3
|Ryan Sceviour (CGY)
|26
|1
|3.9%
|81.3
|4
|Brandon Revenberg (HAM)
|37
|0
|0.0%
|81.1
|5
|Peter Godber (SSK)
|32
|0
|0.0%
|79.7
|6
|Pier-Olivier Lestage (MTL)
|44
|0
|0.0%
|78.8
|7
|Chris Kolankowski (WPG)
|30
|1
|3.3%
|76.8
|7
|Sukh Chungh (BC)
|49
|1
|2.0%
|76.8
|9
|Drew Desjarlais (OTT)
|27
|1
|3.7%
|76.5
|10
|Landon Rice (MTL)
|46
|3
|6.5%
|73.2
*sacks + hits + hurries
**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps
DEFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Sacks
|Total Pressures Generated*
|Hurries**
|PFF Pass Rush Grade
|1
|Anthony Lanier II (SSK)
|1
|5
|2
|78.9
|2
|Shawn Lemon (MTL)
|1
|2
|1
|76.3
|3
|Micah Johnson (SSK)
|1
|3
|2
|75.5
|4
|Kony Ealy (EDM)
|1
|5
|4
|70.4
|5
|Cleyon Laing (OTT)
|2
|3
|1
|69.2
|6
|Mathieu Betts (BC)
|1
|2
|1
|68.9
|7
|Willie Jefferson (WPG)
|0
|2
|2
|64.3
|8
|Pete Robertson (SSK)
|1
|4
|1
|63.9
|9
|Michael Wakefield (OTT)
|0
|3
|3
|63.5
|10
|Josh Banks (BC)
|0
|0
|0
|62.7
*sacks + hits + hurries
**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up
DEFENSIVE BACK
(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Targeted In Coverage*
|Receptions Allowed
|Interceptions
|PFF Coverage Grade
|1
|Demerio Houston (WPG)
|5
|2
|1
|81.0
|2
|Sherrod Baltimore (OTT)
|9
|5
|1
|79.5
|3
|Branden Dozier (CGY)
|3
|1
|0
|78.6
|4
|T.J. Lee (BC)
|5
|1
|0
|74.0
|5
|Nick Taylor (CGY)
|2
|1
|0
|73.8
|6
|Jeremy Clark (SSK)
|6
|2
|1
|73.7
|7
|Ed Gainey (EDM)
|2
|1
|0
|72.5
|8
|Kai Grey (EDM)
|1
|0
|0
|70.3
|9
|Quincy Mauger (BC)
|1
|1
|0
|69.8
|10
|Kabion Ento (MTL)
|0
|0
|0
|69.4
*primary coverage
LINEBACKER
(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Run Defence Snaps
|Stops*
|PFF Run Defence Grade
|1
|Tyrell Richards (MTL)
|19
|3
|78.8
|2
|Titus Wall (CGY)
|21
|3
|77.8
|3
|Adam Auclair (OTT)
|13
|1
|77.3
|3
|Kyrie Wilson (WPG)
|15
|3
|77.3
|5
|Adam Bighill (WPG)
|17
|3
|77.0
|6
|Ben Hladik (BC)
|20
|1
|76.2
|7
|Nyles Morgan (EDM)
|14
|1
|68.2
|8
|Josh Woods (BC)
|10
|0
|68.1
|9
|Larry Dean (SSK)
|10
|1
|67.4
|10
|Kobe Williams (CGY)
|25
|0
|65.6
*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)