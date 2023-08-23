Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

PFF August 23, 2023

Player Grades powered by PFF: Butler the best running back in Week 11?

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 11 had plenty of impressive individual performances, including a handful from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Running back James Butler shared the top spot of PFF’s Player Grade with a 77.8 rushing grade after carrying the rock 14 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. His teammate Tim White topped all receivers with a 74.9 receiving grade following his nine-catch, 101-yard performance against Edmonton.

Offensive lineman Coulter Woodmansey led his position group with a 86.2 pass blocking grade, helping keep Ticats quarterback Taylor Powell protected.

Who else made the top 10 in their respective positions? Find out below.

RELATED
» Sign up and play CFL Fantasy
» Get your tickets for 2023 games now
» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

QUARTERBACK

(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)

Rank Name (Team) Passing Yards Per Attempt Big Time Throws* Completion Percentage Turnover Worthy Plays** PFF Passing Grade
1 Tre Ford (EDM) 9.6 3 73.7% 1 90.3
2 Vernon Adams Jr. (BC) 11.1 7 63.4% 3 87.8
3 Taylor Powell (HAM) 8.0 0 74.1% 1 66.8
4 Dustin Crum (OTT) 6.8 0 73.7% 1 64.0
5 Jake Dolegala (SSK) 8.2 2 62.1% 3 60.0
6 Jake Maier (CGY) 7.9 3 45.8% 1 54.8
7 Caleb Evans (MTL) 9.3 1 66.7% 3 52.8
7 Dru Brown (WPG) 6.0 1 60.7% 2 52.8

*throws graded a 1 or higher
** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play

RECEIVER

(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Receptions Yards YAC Explosive Pass Plays* PFF Receiving Grade
1 Tim White (HAM) 9 101 10 3 74.9
2 Tyler Snead (MTL) 7 98 53 3 73.9
3 Alexander Hollins (BC) 7 161 19 5 71.4
4 Austin Mack (MTL) 9 116 20 1 69.2
5 Samuel Emilus (SSK) 5 106 20 3 66.0
6 Lucky Whitehead (BC) 5 122 45 2 64.9
7 Nate Behar (OTT) 2 20 1 0 63.0
8 Jaelon Acklin (OTT) 2 30 10 0 62.8
9 Keon Hatcher (BC)  6 94 7  4 61.2
10 Dalton Schoen (WPG) 3 50 10 1 61.1

*plays 15+ yards

RUNNING BACK

(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Missed Tackles Forced Explosive Runs* Rushing First Downs PFF Rushing Grade
1 James Butler (HAM) 3 3 6 77.8
1 Dedrick Mills (CGY) 3 1 1 77.8
3 Devonte Williams (OTT) 1 3 2 72.4
4 Brady Oliveira (WPG) 1 2 6 71.1
5 Kevin Brown (EDM) 2 3 4 69.9
6 Jackson Bennett (OTT) 1 1 1 66.7
7 Jamal Morrow (SSK) 0 1 3 64.4
8 Taquan Mizzell Sr. (BC) 1 0 0 62.4
9 William Stanback (MTL) 0 0 1 61.8
10 Ka’Deem Carey (CGY) 3 0 0 61.4

*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards

OFFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass blocking snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Pass Blocking Snaps QB Pressured Allowed* Pressure Percentage Allowed** PFF Pass Blocking Grade
1 Coulter Woodmansey (HAM) 37 0 0.0% 86.2
2 D.J. Coker (CGY) 26 0 0.0% 82.9
3 Ryan Sceviour (CGY) 26 1 3.9% 81.3
4 Brandon Revenberg (HAM) 37 0 0.0% 81.1
5 Peter Godber (SSK) 32 0 0.0% 79.7
6 Pier-Olivier Lestage (MTL) 44 0 0.0% 78.8
7 Chris Kolankowski (WPG) 30 1 3.3% 76.8
7 Sukh Chungh (BC) 49 1 2.0% 76.8
9 Drew Desjarlais (OTT) 27 1 3.7% 76.5
10 Landon Rice (MTL) 46 3 6.5% 73.2

*sacks + hits + hurries
**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps

DEFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Sacks Total Pressures Generated* Hurries** PFF Pass Rush Grade
1 Anthony Lanier II (SSK) 1 5 2 78.9
2 Shawn Lemon (MTL) 1 2 1 76.3
3 Micah Johnson (SSK) 1 3 2 75.5
4 Kony Ealy (EDM) 1 5 4 70.4
5 Cleyon Laing (OTT) 2 3 1 69.2
6 Mathieu Betts (BC) 1 2 1 68.9
7 Willie Jefferson (WPG) 0 2 2 64.3
8 Pete Robertson (SSK) 1 4 1 63.9
9 Michael Wakefield (OTT) 0 3 3 63.5
10 Josh Banks (BC) 0 0 0 62.7

*sacks + hits + hurries
**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up

DEFENSIVE BACK

(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Targeted In Coverage* Receptions Allowed Interceptions PFF Coverage Grade
1 Demerio Houston (WPG) 5 2 1 81.0
2 Sherrod Baltimore (OTT) 9 5 1 79.5
3 Branden Dozier (CGY) 3 1 0 78.6
4 T.J. Lee (BC) 5 1 0 74.0
5 Nick Taylor (CGY) 2 1 0 73.8
6 Jeremy Clark (SSK) 6 2 1 73.7
7 Ed Gainey (EDM) 2 1 0 72.5
8 Kai Grey (EDM) 1 0 0 70.3
9 Quincy Mauger (BC) 1 1 0 69.8
10 Kabion Ento (MTL) 0 0 0 69.4

*primary coverage

LINEBACKER

(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Run Defence Snaps Stops* PFF Run Defence Grade
1 Tyrell Richards (MTL) 19 3 78.8
2 Titus Wall (CGY) 21 3 77.8
3 Adam Auclair (OTT) 13 1 77.3
3 Kyrie Wilson (WPG) 15 3 77.3
5 Adam Bighill (WPG) 17 3 77.0
6 Ben Hladik (BC) 20 1 76.2
7 Nyles Morgan (EDM) 14 1 68.2
8 Josh Woods (BC) 10 0 68.1
9 Larry Dean (SSK) 10 1 67.4
10 Kobe Williams (CGY) 25 0 65.6

*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!