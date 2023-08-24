Kurtis Rourke tops fall edition of CFL Scouting Bureau

TORONTO — Ohio University quarterback Kurtis Rourke headlines the Fall Edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau. The native of Oakville, Ont., sits in the No. 1 spot among prospects eligible for the 2024 CFL Draft.

The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts, as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine clubs, annually releases its rankings in the fall, winter and, for a third and final time, in the spring ahead of the coming draft.

PLAYER NAME POS COLLEGE HOMETOWN 1 Kurtis Rourke QB Ohio Oakville, Ont. 2 Gabe Wallace OL Buffalo Salmon Arm, BC 3 Theo Benedet OL UBC North Vancouver, BC 4 Kyle Hergel OL Boston College Toronto, Ont. 5 Isaiah Adams OL Illinois Ajax, Ont. 6 Nick Mardner WR Auburn Oakville, Ont. 7 Daniel Johnson OL Purdue London, Ont. 8 Giovanni Manu OL UBC Pitt Meadows, BC 9 Justin Sambu DL Baylor Calgary, Alta. 10 Geoffrey Cantin-Arku LB Memphis Lévis, QC 11 Anim Dankwah OL Howard Toronto, Ont. 12 Tanner McLachlan TE Arizonza Lethbridge, Alta. 13 Christy Nkanu OL Washington State Montreal, QC 14 Melique Straker LB Arkansas State Brampton, Ont. 15 Nick Wiebe LB Saskatchewan Okotoks, Alta. 16 Ajou Ajou WR Garden City CC (South Florida) Brooks, Alta.* 17 John Bosse OL Calgary Calgary, Alta. 18 Kail Dava DL Tennessee Tech Mississauga, Ont. 19 Dhel Duncan-Busby WR Bemidji State Madison, OH 20 Eric Schon OL Holy Cross Barrie, Ont.

*Eligible for the 2024 CFL Draft by games played at Clemson and South Florida.

The 2020 U SPORTS football season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the 2024 draft class having fewer athletes from Canadian post-secondary institutions. U SPORTS athletes currently designated as part of the 2025 Class will be able to opt into the 2024 Class until August 31.

BY THE NUMBERS

The fall prospect list includes:

10 offensive linemen

Three linebackers

Three wide receivers

Two defensive linemen

One quarterback

One tight end

Nineteen schools are represented in the rankings. UBC is the only school to feature multiple players: No. 3 Theo Benedet and No. 8 Giovanni Manu.

Fifteen prospects are from the NCAA; four are from U SPORTS; one from Junior College

Five of the nine first-round selections in the 2023 CFL Draft were listed in the 2022 CFL Scouting Bureau: Fall Edition

TOP-5 SPOTLIGHT

1 | KURTIS ROURKE | QB | OHIO | OAKVILLE, ONT.

Played in 11 games last season, passing for 3,256 yards and 25 touchdowns to four interceptions, with a 69 per cent completion rate

Rushed for 249yards and four majors

Named to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist

2022 MAC Offensive Player of the Year

2022 Vern Smith Leadership Award

In 23 career games with the Bobcats, passed for 4,912 yards and 35 touchdowns

2 | GABE WALLACE | OL | BUFFALO | SALMON ARM, B.C.

Started all 13 games at left guard last season

All-MAC Third Team in 2022

Blocked for an offence that ranked in the Top-5 in the conference in scoring offence (28.5), total offence (377.2) and passing offence (235.3)

37 career games with the Bulls with 25 starts

3 | THEO BENEDET | OL | UBC | NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C.

In eight games last season, UBC’s offensive line only allowed 10 sacks, while the offence averaged 6.1 yards per rush

J.P. Metras Trophy (2022)

2022 Canada West All-Star and First-Team All-Canadian

2022 East-West Shrine Bowl

25 career games with the Thunderbirds with 19 starts

4 | KYLE HERGEL | OL | BOSTON COLLEGE | TORONTO

Transferred to Boston College for the 2023 season

Played the previous two seasons with Texas State, and with North Dakota prior to that

Started all 24 games with Texas State, All-Sun Belt Third Team (2022), PFF All-Sun Belt First Team (2022), PFF All-Sun Belt Second Team (2021)

Started 17 games with North Dakota, FCS Independent Newcomer of the Year (2019)

5 | ISAIAH ADAMS | OL | ILLINOIS | AJAX, ONT.