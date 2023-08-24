Kurtis Rourke tops fall edition of CFL Scouting Bureau

- News
TORONTO — Ohio University quarterback Kurtis Rourke headlines the Fall Edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau. The native of Oakville, Ont., sits in the No. 1 spot among prospects eligible for the 2024 CFL Draft.
The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts, as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine clubs, annually releases its rankings in the fall, winter and, for a third and final time, in the spring ahead of the coming draft.
|PLAYER NAME
|POS
|COLLEGE
|HOMETOWN
|1
|Kurtis Rourke
|QB
|Ohio
|Oakville, Ont.
|2
|Gabe Wallace
|OL
|Buffalo
|Salmon Arm, BC
|3
|Theo Benedet
|OL
|UBC
|North Vancouver, BC
|4
|Kyle Hergel
|OL
|Boston College
|Toronto, Ont.
|5
|Isaiah Adams
|OL
|Illinois
|Ajax, Ont.
|6
|Nick Mardner
|WR
|Auburn
|Oakville, Ont.
|7
|Daniel Johnson
|OL
|Purdue
|London, Ont.
|8
|Giovanni Manu
|OL
|UBC
|Pitt Meadows, BC
|9
|Justin Sambu
|DL
|Baylor
|Calgary, Alta.
|10
|Geoffrey Cantin-Arku
|LB
|Memphis
|Lévis, QC
|11
|Anim Dankwah
|OL
|Howard
|Toronto, Ont.
|12
|Tanner McLachlan
|TE
|Arizonza
|Lethbridge, Alta.
|13
|Christy Nkanu
|OL
|Washington State
|Montreal, QC
|14
|Melique Straker
|LB
|Arkansas State
|Brampton, Ont.
|15
|Nick Wiebe
|LB
|Saskatchewan
|Okotoks, Alta.
|16
|Ajou Ajou
|WR
|Garden City CC (South Florida)
|Brooks, Alta.*
|17
|John Bosse
|OL
|Calgary
|Calgary, Alta.
|18
|Kail Dava
|DL
|Tennessee Tech
|Mississauga, Ont.
|19
|Dhel Duncan-Busby
|WR
|Bemidji State
|Madison, OH
|20
|Eric Schon
|OL
|Holy Cross
|Barrie, Ont.
*Eligible for the 2024 CFL Draft by games played at Clemson and South Florida.
The 2020 U SPORTS football season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the 2024 draft class having fewer athletes from Canadian post-secondary institutions. U SPORTS athletes currently designated as part of the 2025 Class will be able to opt into the 2024 Class until August 31.
BY THE NUMBERS
The fall prospect list includes:
Nineteen schools are represented in the rankings. UBC is the only school to feature multiple players: No. 3 Theo Benedet and No. 8 Giovanni Manu.
Fifteen prospects are from the NCAA; four are from U SPORTS; one from Junior College
Five of the nine first-round selections in the 2023 CFL Draft were listed in the 2022 CFL Scouting Bureau: Fall Edition
TOP-5 SPOTLIGHT
1 | KURTIS ROURKE | QB | OHIO | OAKVILLE, ONT.
2 | GABE WALLACE | OL | BUFFALO | SALMON ARM, B.C.
3 | THEO BENEDET | OL | UBC | NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C.
4 | KYLE HERGEL | OL | BOSTON COLLEGE | TORONTO
5 | ISAIAH ADAMS | OL | ILLINOIS | AJAX, ONT.