Playoff Scenarios: Bombers look to punch ticket to post-season

TORONTO — It may only be August but we’re already talking about playoffs.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers could be the first team in the CFL to punch their ticket to the post-season if they get a win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday night.
Here are the 110th Grey Cup playoff scenarios for Week 13 – OK Tire Labour Day Weekend:
WEST DIVISION
EAST DIVISION
NOTES
CROSSOVER RULE
If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.
WEEK 13 – OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND