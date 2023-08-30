Bombers, Riders Injury Reports: Wieneke full, Lokombo sits out on Wed.

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium in the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

The Bombers opened their week of practice without linebackers Jesse Briggs (foot) and Shayne Gauthier (hip). Defensive linemen Celestin Haba (hip) and Thiadric Hansen (Achilles), alongside linebacker Malik Clements (hamstring) were full participants on Wednesday.

In Saskatchewan, defensive back Nelson Lokombo (knee) and C.J. Reavis (hamstring), alongside linebacker Justin Herdman-Reed (quadriceps) did not participate in practice on Wednesday. Wide receivers Jake Wieneke (healthy scratch) and Juwan Brescacin (shoulder) were full participants.