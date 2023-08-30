Follow CFL

Injury Reports August 30, 2023

Bombers, Riders Injury Reports: Wieneke full, Lokombo sits out on Wed.

Matt Smith/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium in the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

The Bombers opened their week of practice without linebackers Jesse Briggs (foot) and Shayne Gauthier (hip). Defensive linemen Celestin Haba (hip) and Thiadric Hansen (Achilles), alongside linebacker Malik Clements (hamstring) were full participants on Wednesday.

In Saskatchewan, defensive back Nelson Lokombo (knee) and C.J. Reavis (hamstring), alongside linebacker Justin Herdman-Reed (quadriceps) did not participate in practice on Wednesday. Wide receivers Jake Wieneke (healthy scratch) and Juwan Brescacin (shoulder) were full participants.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Jesse Briggs LB Foot DNP
Shayne Gauthier LB Hip DNP
Malik Clements LB Hamstring Full
Celestin Haba DL Hip Full
Thiadric Hansen DL Achilles Full

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Nelson Lokombo DB Knee DNP
C.J. Reavis DB Hamstring DNP
Brandon Council OL Knee Full
Justin Herdman-Reed  LB Quadriceps DNP
Albert Awachie FB Knee Full
Juwan Brescacin WR Shoulder Full
Jake Wieneke WR Healthy Scratch Full

 

