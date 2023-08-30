CFL Honour Roll, August: Ford, Dequoy, Edmonton O-Line receive top marks

TORONTO — Tre Ford, Marc-Antoine Dequoy and the Edmonton Elks’ offensive line have made the grade for August in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The selections include all appearances from Weeks 9 to 12.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

RELATED

» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF

» Get your tickets for 2023 games now

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Each month, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will be named to the monthly team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 75 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 25. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – AUGUST: OFFENCE

QB | Tre Ford | Edmonton Elks (2-1 in August; 2-9 overall)

PFF Player Grade (three games): 91.7

2-1 record as a starter this season

40-of-52 passing (76.9 per cent) for 680 yards and four touchdowns

317 passing yards in Week 12 established a new career-high

Seven 30+ yard passes, including four in Week 12

20 carries for 184 yards and two rushing majors

Eight 10+ yard rushes, including a 22-yard effort in Week 12

Back-to-back Honour Roll All-Week selections (Weeks 11 and 12)

Honourable mentions:

90.6 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC Lions

87.1 | QB | Chad Kelly | Toronto Argonauts

CFL HONOUR ROLL – AUGUST: DEFENCE

DB | Marc-Antoine Dequoy | Montreal Alouettes (3-1 in August; 6-4 overall)

PFF Player Grade (four games): 90.2

223 total defensive snaps

90.6 Grade on 129 coverage snaps

13 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one pass knockdown and one touchdown

Two interceptions in Week 12, including one returned 57 yards for a touchdown

One Honour Roll All-Week selection this month (Week 12) was his second of the season (Week 5)

Highest graded single-week defensive performance of August (92.9 in Week 12)

Honourable mentions:

80.5 | DB | Jamal Peters | Toronto Argonauts

80.2 | DB | Reggie Stubblefield | Montreal Alouettes

CFL HONOUR ROLL – AUGUST: OFFENSIVE LINE

Edmonton Elks (2-1 in August; 2-9 overall)

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-AUGUST TEAM

(Position | Name | Team | Grade)