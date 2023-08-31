Kelly commits to Argos, sees bright future

TORONTO — Chad Kelly wanted to show the Toronto Argonauts and the team’s fans that he’s committed.

That was the driving motivation for the 29-year-old to put his name to a three-year contract extension on Thursday morning, he told reporters at Lamport Field, shortly after the team had finished its practice.

“I wanted to do this because I want everybody to know that I’m committed to making this team better,” Kelly said. “To producing for Toronto. I love it here. I want to spend the next 50 years here. This is my home now and I look forward to a lot of great memories to come.”

With Kelly as the team’s starting quarterback, there have already been plenty of great memories created. The Argos are 8-1 under Kelly, who faced questions going into the season given his lack of experience as a CFL starter. With a 70 per cent completion rate (149-213 passing), 2,402 yards, 16 passing touchdowns and a league-leading six rushing touchdowns, Kelly has looked every bit the veteran pivot, despite having just one start to his name as an Argo — along with his sound play in relief of an injured McLeod Bethel-Thompson in last year’s Grey Cup win — on his resume.

He thanked the Argos, particularly head coach Ryan Dinwiddie, for having faith in him and helping to make for that seamless transition to the starting role when Bethel-Thompson announced that he wouldn’t be returning for the 2023 season. More than anything, Kelly said he’s having fun with his team. That shows on the field, week-in and week-out.

“I haven’t had this much fun, honestly, since I was playing Grand Island Junior Vikings over in Grand Island,” he said, laughing.

“Being able to wake up and you know, I weigh myself before games to make sure I’m right at the weight I want to be at. It’s about dedication, really, like when you’re fully dedicated to what you love everything makes it so much easier and you’re so much more thankful for everything you’ve been through.

“It has been an easy transition because when you’re fully committed to your job and putting countless hours in and all the stuff that you did the past 10 years, it has paid off. But there’s so much more work to be done. I look forward to being able to capitalize on the opportunity I have.”

“Any great organization is based on its foundation,” Argos’ general manager Michael ‘Pinball’ Clemons said, referencing Dinwiddie, who signed a multi-year extension earlier in the season.

“The quality of person he is dictated the quality of guys he had around him. Our entire coaching staff are guys that you not only could learn a lot from, but (people you) want to hang out with. (Dinwiddie) built that base and now as we look at it, our star quarterback is the same kind of guy. It is our hope that not only is he going to be here, but he’s also going to attract those same kinds of people to come here and to play with our team.”

With the first practice of the week in the books, Kelly’s focus is on his first start in an OK Tire Labour Day Weekend game. The Argos travel to Hamilton to face the Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field on Monday.

“It’s going to be packed and it’s going to be loud,” Kelly said. “Those guys are going to be aggressive and as we know, they have a great team. We’ve just got to be ready for whatever they throw at us. We know it’s going to be loud, and everybody’s going to make sure we’re all on the same page.”