Player Grades powered by PFF: Ouellette rushes to the top

TORONTO — Week 12 treated CFL fans to some exciting individual performances according to PFF’s Player Grades.
Toronto Argonauts running back AJ Ouellette held the best rushing grade 79.3 after running the rock 13 times for 82 yards and hauling in both passes thrown his way for 18 yards. The Argos tailback also rushed for four first downs and was tough to take down, forcing five missed tackles.
A pair of Edmonton Elk shot to the top of their position groups as quarterback Tre Ford had the highest passing grade (89.4) and pass-catcher Eugene Lewis had the top receiving grade (77.2).
Who else made the top 10 in their respective positions? Find out below.
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.
For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
QUARTERBACK
(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Passing Yards Per Attempt
|Big Time Throws*
|Completion Percentage
|Turnover Worthy Plays**
|PFF Passing Grade
|1
|Tre Ford (EDM)
|17.6
|2
|83.3%
|0
|89.4
|2
|Dustin Crum (OTT)
|6.6
|1
|65.4%
|1
|81.1
|3
|Jake Maier (CGY)
|9.2
|3
|59.5%
|1
|81.0
|4
|Vernon Adams Jr. (BC)
|8.2
|4
|65.8%
|1
|80.4
|5
|Chad Kelly (TOR)
|11.7
|2
|64.5%
|1
|76.8
|6
|Taylor Powell (HAM)
|9.7
|0
|78.3%
|0
|69.9
|7
|Cody Fajardo (MTL)
|5.5
|1
|56.0%
|2
|61.7
|8
|Zach Collaros (WPG)
|10.0
|2
|66.7%
|3
|51.9
*throws graded a 1 or higher
** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play
RECEIVER
(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|Explosive Pass Plays*
|PFF Receiving Grade
|1
|Eugene Lewis (EDM)
|3
|112
|49
|3
|77.2
|2
|Reggie Begelton (CGY)
|9
|203
|67
|5
|76.2
|3
|Nic Demski (WPG)
|5
|87
|43
|1
|74.7
|4
|Dalton Schoen (WPG)
|4
|48
|0
|1
|70.4
|5
|Tim White (HAM)
|5
|57
|18
|2
|69.9
|6
|Kiondre Smith (HAM)
|3
|41
|19
|1
|67.3
|6
|Alexander Hollins (BC)
|4
|76
|24
|2
|67.3
|8
|DaVaris Daniels (TOR)
|3
|77
|8
|2
|67.1
|9
|Bralon Addison (OTT)
|4
|27
|5
|0
|66.6
|10
|Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (TOR)
|4
|55
|42
|2
|66.2
*plays 15+ yards
RUNNING BACK
(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Missed Tackles Forced
|Explosive Runs*
|Rushing First Downs
|PFF Rushing Grade
|1
|AJ Ouellette (TOR)
|5
|2
|4
|79.3
|2
|Taquan Mizzell Sr. (BC)
|3
|1
|5
|77.1
|3
|Andrew Harris (TOR)
|0
|0
|0
|75.7
|4
|Brady Oliveira (WPG)
|1
|3
|5
|75.1
|5
|James Butler (HAM)
|3
|4
|7
|74.8
|6
|Dedrick Mills (CGY)
|1
|2
|3
|74.5
|7
|Kevin Brown (EDM)
|7
|2
|0
|73.9
|8
|Devonte Williams (OTT)
|6
|4
|5
|72.7
|9
|LeVante Bellamy (CGY)
|0
|0
|2
|69.7
|10
|William Stanback (MTL)
|2
|0
|0
|68.8
*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards
OFFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass blocking snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Pass Blocking Snaps
|QB Pressured Allowed*
|Pressure Percentage Allowed**
|PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|1
|Landon Rice (MTL)
|31
|0
|0.0%
|88.0
|2
|Stanley Bryant (WPG)
|28
|0
|0.0%
|87.4
|3
|Dino Boyd (OTT)
|31
|0
|0.0%
|86.7
|4
|Dejon Allen (TOR)
|32
|0
|0.0%
|84.1
|5
|Darius Ciraco (TOR)
|32
|0
|0.0%
|83.7
|6
|Nick Callender (MTL)
|31
|1
|3.2%
|78.7
|7
|Mark Korte (EDM)
|27
|1
|3.7%
|77.1
|8
|Kent Perkins (BC)
|43
|1
|2.3%
|76.5
|9
|Brett Boyko (EDM)
|27
|2
|7.4%
|73.8
|10
|Jermarcus Hardrick (WPG)
|28
|1
|3.6%
|72.4
*sacks + hits + hurries
**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps
DEFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Sacks
|Total Pressures Generated*
|Hurries**
|PFF Pass Rush Grade
|1
|Casey Sayles (HAM)
|1
|4
|2
|87.4
|2
|Folarin Orimolade (TOR)
|3
|7
|4
|82.1
|3
|Malik Carney (HAM)
|0
|4
|3
|79.9
|4
|Shawn Oakman (TOR)
|0
|10
|10
|78.3
|5
|Mustafa Johnson (MTL)
|1
|4
|2
|76.2
|6
|Julian Howsare (CGY)
|0
|6
|5
|74.6
|7
|Dewayne Hendrix (TOR)
|1
|3
|2
|71.0
|8
|Tre Crawford (HAM)
|0
|2
|2
|65.1
|9
|Michael Wakefield (OTT)
|0
|2
|2
|54.6
|10
|Mike Rose (CGY)
|0
|2
|0
|54.4
*sacks + hits + hurries
**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up
DEFENSIVE BACK
(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Targeted In Coverage*
|Receptions Allowed
|Interceptions
|PFF Coverage Grade
|1
|Marc-Antoine Dequoy (MTL)
|0
|0
|2
|94.5
|2
|Winston Rose (WPG)
|6
|4
|1
|81.8
|3
|Nick Taylor (CGY)
|4
|2
|1
|76.7
|4
|Jamal Peters (TOR)
|1
|1
|0
|75.9
|5
|Darrius Bratton (EDM)
|3
|1
|0
|74.7
|6
|Brandon Alexander (WPG)
|1
|0
|0
|74.0
|7
|Richard Leonard (HAM)
|6
|4
|0
|71.4
|8
|Stavros Katsantonis (HAM)
|0
|0
|0
|71.0
|9
|Marcus Lewis (EDM)
|3
|2
|0
|70.2
|10
|Kai Gray (EDM)
|0
|0
|0
|69.1
*primary coverage
LINEBACKER
(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Run Defence Snaps
|Stops*
|PFF Run Defence Grade
|1
|Kyrie Wilson (WPG)
|10
|1
|74.4
|2
|Adam Auclair (OTT)
|26
|1
|72.6
|3
|Jovan Santos-Knox (OTT)
|26
|2
|71.9
|3
|Wynton McManis (TOR)
|14
|1
|71.9
|5
|Adam Konar (EDM)
|16
|0
|69.6
|6
|Micah Awe (CGY)
|21
|1
|65.7
|7
|Cameron Judge (CGY)
|21
|0
|65.4
|8
|Titus Wall (CGY)
|20
|1
|65.1
|9
|Adarius Pickett (TOR)
|14
|0
|63.9
|10
|Chris Edwards (HAM)
|12
|0
|63.4
*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)