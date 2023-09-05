Alouettes sign American DL Damontre Moore

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed 30-year-old American defensive lineman Damontre Moore, the team announced on Tuesday.

Moore was a former third-round pick (81st overall) of the NFL’s New York Giants in 2013 and won the Grey Cup with the Toronto Argonauts in 2022 with whom he played a game before getting injured.

The DeSoto, TX native played 66 games over the course of his NFL career with eight different teams (New York Giants, Miami, Seattle, Dallas, Oakland, San Francisco, Indianapolis, Carolina) and tallied 97 tackles, 11 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The Texas A&M product spent three seasons at College Station (2010-2012) where he was named to the Freshman All Conference team and was a consensus All-American in his Junior year.



The Alouettes also announced they have added four more American players to their practice roster, including defensive backs Parnell Motley, and Dishon McNary, running back Trey Ragas and wide receiver Kameron Brown.

Montreal is back in action on Saturday, September 9, when they travel to Toronto face the Argonauts in Week 14 action.