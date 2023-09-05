Als’ Injury Report: Julien-Grant limited on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes have filed their first injury report of the week ahead of their game against the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, September 9, at BMO Field.

The Alouettes opened their week of practice without three players, including offensive lineman Landon Rice (neck), alongside defensive backs Raheem Wilson (knee) and J.R. Reed (leg). Wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant (hand) and defensive back Wesley Sutton (head) returned to practice and were limited on Tuesday.

The Toronto Argonauts didn’t practice on Tuesday after playing on Monday against the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton.