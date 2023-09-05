Follow CFL

Injury Reports September 5, 2023

Als’ Injury Report: Julien-Grant limited on Tuesday

Minas Panagiotakis/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes have filed their first injury report of the week ahead of their game against the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, September 9, at BMO Field.

The Alouettes opened their week of practice without three players, including offensive lineman Landon Rice (neck), alongside defensive backs Raheem Wilson (knee) and J.R. Reed (leg). Wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant (hand) and defensive back Wesley Sutton (head) returned to practice and were limited on Tuesday.

The Toronto Argonauts didn’t practice on Tuesday after playing on Monday against the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Wesley Sutton DB Head Limited
Patrick Davis OL Lower leg Full
Landon Rice OL Neck DNP
Jake Harty WR Leg Full
Kaion Julien-Grant WR Hand Limited
Zach Lindley DB Head Full
Dionté Ruffin DB Hip Full
Reggie White Jr. WR Knee Limited
Avery Williams LB Elbow Full
Raheem Wilson DB Knee DNP
J.R. Reed DB Leg DNP
Walter Fletcher RB Healthy scratch Full

