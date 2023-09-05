REDBLACKS, Ticats Injury Reports: Mauldin returns to practice Tuesday

Injury Reports September 5, 2023
TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have submitted their injury report ahead of their meeting with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.
On Tuesday, the REDBLACKS welcomed back defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin (illness) to practice, while running back Jackson Bennett (back) missed his second day in a row.
Hamilton did not practice on Tuesday after playing their Week 13 matchup on Monday and thus did not have an injury report to submit.
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Frankie Griffin
|LB
|Head
|Full
|Full
|Nate Behar
|WR
|Achilles
|Full
|Full
|Zack Pelehos
|OL
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Full
|Blessman Ta’ala
|DL
|Calf
|Full
|Full
|Justin Howell
|DB
|Head
|Full
|Full
|Lucas Cormier
|DB
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Full
|Jackson Bennett
|RB
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|Lorenzo Mauldin
|DL
|Illness
|DNP
|Full