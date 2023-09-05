Follow CFL

Injury Reports September 5, 2023

REDBLACKS, Ticats Injury Reports: Mauldin returns to practice Tuesday

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have submitted their injury report ahead of their meeting with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.

On Tuesday, the REDBLACKS welcomed back defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin (illness) to practice, while running back Jackson Bennett (back) missed his second day in a row.

Hamilton did not practice on Tuesday after playing their Week 13 matchup on Monday and thus did not have an injury report to submit.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Frankie Griffin LB Head Full Full
Nate Behar WR Achilles Full Full
Zack Pelehos OL Healthy scratch Full Full
Blessman Ta’ala DL Calf Full Full
Justin Howell DB Head Full Full
Lucas Cormier DB Healthy scratch Full Full
Jackson Bennett RB Back DNP DNP
Lorenzo Mauldin DL Illness DNP Full

 

