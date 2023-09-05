Start vs. Sit: Ford an option in rematch against Stamps?

OK Tire Labour Day Weekend saw an average of 64 points per game, the highest total this season. That was good news for CFL fantasy users who thrived behind the scoring explosion capped off by a wild Labour Day Classic between Edmonton and Calgary that saw nine players score at least 10 fantasy points.

Here’s hoping Week 14 can at least approach such a lofty scoring average as we get our first — and only — Saturday triple header of the season.

Hamilton (4-7-0) at Ottawa (3-8-0), Friday, 7:30pm (Eastern)

Start: Tim White, WR, Tiger-Cats, $10,500 Salary

We’re finally seeing the Tim White that earned All-Star status last season. Over his past three games, White has averaged 19 fantasy points, capped off with a 26.9 FP performance in the Labour Day loss to the Argonauts. An improved Taylor Powell ($8,000) means an improved Hamilton receiving corps, and after spending much of the season as either an afterthought or a complimentary piece, White is now producing like the WR1 he is.

Sit: Duke Williams, WR, Tiger-Cats, $8,000 Salary

On the other side of the coin, Williams has been mired in a month-long slump that has seen him average a mere 4.2 fantasy points per game. Considered one of the league’s best deep threats, Williams has failed to eclipse better than 65 receiving yards since he lit up the Alouettes for 102 yards in Week 3. While Powell has shown progress at pivot, the emergence of Terry Godwin ($9,500) has come at the expense of Williams, who has just 82 receiving yards in his last four games. Williams is certainly capable of breaking out, but fantasy users would be wise to avoid him right now.

Montreal (6-5-0) at Toronto (9-1-0), Saturday, 1:00pm

Start: DaVaris Daniels, WR, Argonauts, $10,500 Salary

Daniels continues to be the go-to option for quarterback Chad Kelly ($13,500). The pair hooked up for a passing major in the Labour Day win at Hamilton, marking the fifth time in the past three games Daniels has found the end zone via the right arm of Kelly. In the same span, Daniels has averaged 24.6 FP per contest and while the Argos are facing a tough Montreal pass defence, Daniels remains a strong fantasy play who has been targeted at least six times in three of his past six games and at least four times in six of his last seven.

Sit: Cody Fajardo, QB, Montreal, $13,000 Salary

Make no mistake: the temptation to roll with Fajardo against Toronto’s fantasy-friendly pass defence is there, but don’t let temptation win here. Fajardo scored 15.6 fantasy points in the Week 13 loss to BC yet comes into this week with just two games this season of multiple passing majors, with the last one coming in Week 6. He has managed only two games of better than 20 FP, surprising considering he’s had Austin Mack ($12,100) to throw to all season. Fajardo did score 19.9 FP in the previous meeting against the Argos but don’t let that number draw you in hopes of a repeat.

Saskatchewan (6-5-0) at Winnipeg (9-3-0), Saturday, 4:00pm

Start: Nik Demski, WR, Blue Bombers, $13,000 Salary

If it’s time for a rematch, it also means it’s Nik Demski time. Demski was one of the stars in last year’s home rematch when he caught five passes for 134 yards and two majors in a 33-9 win over the Roughriders and comes into this year’s showdown having scored at least 16.8 fantasy points in six of his last seven games. During the same stretch, Demski has finished with at least 83 receiving yards six times, including three games of over 100 yards. At this point, what else do you need to be convinced to start Demski?

Sit: Jake Dolegala, QB, Roughriders, $10,000 Salary

Dolegala threw for 326 yards in Sunday’s overtime thriller over the Blue Bombers but failed to throw a touchdown pass, finishing with 14.9 FP. Although Dolegala exceeded his projected total, don’t bank on him delivering a repeat. He does offer the potential of adding a point or two with his running skills (46 rushing yards the last two games), yet we get the feeling his production will be a letdown this week.

Calgary (4-8-0) at Edmonton (2-10-0), Saturday, 7:00pm

Start: Tre Ford, QB, Edmonton, $11,000 Salary

Let’s face it: Tre Ford is a must-start fantasy option as every snap he takes has the potential to take your breath away. Ford has averaged at least 20 fantasy points in each of his first four starts, with his Labour Day total of 22.5 FP highlighted by his 135 rushing yards. Ford’s running ability is obvious, but we have yet to truly see what he can provide as a passer. He has failed to throw for more than 189 yards in three of his starts, yet eventually, we’re going to see Ford light up a defence with his arm. Saturday could be a suitable time considering the Stampeders will be looking to keep him from averaging 12.3 yards per carry as he did against them on Labour Day.

Sit: Both Defences

No. Just don’t. We predicted a high scoring game for Labour Day, and it didn’t disappoint as both units combined for one fantasy point. Calgary’s defence has scored seven FP or less in four straight games while Edmonton’s defence has scored six FP or less in six of their last seven contests. There are much better options out there for Week 14.