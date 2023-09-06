Playoff Scenarios: Argos, Bombers eye post-season berths

TORONTO — Two teams have a chance to punch their ticket to the 110th Grey Cup playoffs this weekend.

If the Toronto Argonauts win against the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, the Boatmen will be in the playoffs. If the Winnipeg Blue Bombers win their meeting against the Saskatchewan Roughriders they, too, will clinch a playoff spot.

Here are the 110th Grey Cup playoff scenarios for Week 14:

WEST DIVISION

Winnipeg WIN = Winnipeg clinches a playoff spot

EAST DIVISION

Toronto WIN = Toronto clinches a playoff spot

NOTES

Winnipeg is looking to clinch a playoff berth for the seventh consecutive year

In 2022, Winnipeg clinched in Week 13

Toronto is in search of a third straight trip to the postseason

In 2022, Toronto clinched in Week 16

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.