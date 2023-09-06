Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 14 picks are in

TORONTO — The theme for Week 14 in the CFL could be revenge. With the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Edmonton Elks heading to their respective homes looking for wins to right the wrongs of their OK Tire Labour Day Weekend outcomes to the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders, respectively, those two rivalries head into this September weekend full of heat.

There are similar sentiments in the other two games that make up the Week 14 schedule. The Montreal Alouettes have lost some footing in their chase of the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division standings, but now head into BMO Field on Saturday afternoon with another shot at the defending Grey Cup champs. These teams worked together to provide an entertaining shootout back in Week 6, with the Argos prevailing 35-27 at Molson Stadium.

There’s a similar vibe in the Friday night clash between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Ottawa REDBLACKS, who are at the moment trying to string some wins together and lock in on that third spot in the East, which would at least get them in the door for the post-season. The Ticats have won the season series already, claiming wins over the REDBLACKS in Week 5 and Week 8, but the REDBLACKS sit just two points behind the third-place Ticats in the standings. A win over their divisional rival this week could be what restarts them and gets them into the playoff discussion.

Let’s see how our writers and the fans paying CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch see things shaking out.

HAM at OTT

The Ticats have won their two games against the REDBLACKS by a combined 12 points, with that first game marking the loss of Jeremiah Masoli and the second, oddly enough, marking the Ticats’ loss of Bo Levi Mitchell. Sitting on a five-game losing streak, the REDBLACKS need a win and those making picks –writers or fans — think they’re in a good position to do it this week. The REDBLACKS are at home and are rested, while the Ticats enter on a short week, having played on Labour Day Monday in their loss to the East-leading Argos.

PICK

Writers: 83% Ottawa

Fans: 59% Ottawa

MTL at TOR

Chad Kelly and Cody Fajardo had a very entertaining clash back in Week 6. Here’s hoping they can provide similar fireworks this week, when the Als and Argos kickoff a Super Saturday triple header. The Argos have shown potency in all three phases of the game this season, so the pressure will be on the Als, figuratively and literally, to produce in order to keep up with a team that’s had just about everyone’s number through its first 10 games. The Argos are rolling and the writers and fans largely agree on the outcome of this one.

PICK

Writers: 100% Toronto

Fans: 92% Toronto

SSK at WPG

Jake Dolegala has led the Riders to a pair of huge wins in his last two games, toppling the BC Lions and the Bombers on Sunday. As well as the Riders have played in those two games, the pick makers are hesitant to say that the Bombers will lose two in a row for the first time this season. Playing at home with plenty of bad feelings stewing from that loss at Mosaic, writers and fans alike see the Bombers evening the score on Saturday.

PICK

Writers: 100% Winnipeg

Fans: 83% Winnipeg

CGY at EDM

The Elks were the popular pick last week heading into the Labour Day Classic, but the Stamps came out victorious thanks to a huge fourth quarter rally. Heading back to Edmonton, the writers’ pick leans heavily to the Elks, while the fan side of the vote sees a little more room for the Stamps to get the sweep. Out of all four games this week, this Battle of Alberta rematch is the one that feels like it could go either way, despite the percentages you’ll see below.

PICK

Writers: 83% Edmonton

Fans: 63% Edmonton