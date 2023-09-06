Riders, Bombers Injury Reports: Mason Fine limited on Wednesday

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders have submitted their injury reports ahead of their meeting on Saturday at IG Field.

In Winnipeg, linebackers Jessie Briggs (foot) and Shayne Gauthier (hip) did not practice on Wednesday.

In Regina, quarterback Mason Fine (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday’s practice. Offensive lineman Colin Kelly (knee) and defensive back Jayden Dalke (knee) were among those who did not participate.