Injury Reports September 6, 2023

Riders, Bombers Injury Reports: Mason Fine limited on Wednesday

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders have submitted their injury reports ahead of their meeting on Saturday at IG Field.

In Winnipeg, linebackers Jessie Briggs (foot) and Shayne Gauthier (hip) did not practice on Wednesday.

In Regina, quarterback Mason Fine (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday’s practice. Offensive lineman Colin Kelly (knee) and defensive back Jayden Dalke (knee) were among those who did not participate.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU Game Status
Jesse Briggs LB Foot DNP
Shayne Gauthier LB Hip DNP
Malik Clements LB Hamstring Full
Celestin Haba DL Hip Full
Thiadric Hansen DL Achilles Full

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU Game Status
Nelson Lokombo DB Knee Limited
Albert Awachie FB Knee Full
CJ Reavis DB Hamstring Full
Thomas Bertrand-Hudon FB Illness DNP
Justin Herdman-Reed LB Quadriceps DNP
Colin Kelly OL Knee DNP
Jayden Dalke DB Knee DNP
Evan Johnson OL Foot DNP
Mason Fine QB Hamstring Limited
Philip Blake OL Pec Limited
Godfrey Onyeka DB Pec Limited
Jake Wieneke WR Healthy Scratch Full

 

