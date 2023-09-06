Riders, Bombers Injury Reports: Mason Fine limited on Wednesday

- News
- Video
- Schedule
- Where To Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
- Forums
Follow CFL
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders have submitted their injury reports ahead of their meeting on Saturday at IG Field.
In Winnipeg, linebackers Jessie Briggs (foot) and Shayne Gauthier (hip) did not practice on Wednesday.
In Regina, quarterback Mason Fine (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday’s practice. Offensive lineman Colin Kelly (knee) and defensive back Jayden Dalke (knee) were among those who did not participate.
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Jesse Briggs
|LB
|Foot
|DNP
|Shayne Gauthier
|LB
|Hip
|DNP
|Malik Clements
|LB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Celestin Haba
|DL
|Hip
|Full
|Thiadric Hansen
|DL
|Achilles
|Full
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Nelson Lokombo
|DB
|Knee
|Limited
|Albert Awachie
|FB
|Knee
|Full
|CJ Reavis
|DB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Thomas Bertrand-Hudon
|FB
|Illness
|DNP
|Justin Herdman-Reed
|LB
|Quadriceps
|DNP
|Colin Kelly
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Jayden Dalke
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Evan Johnson
|OL
|Foot
|DNP
|–
|Mason Fine
|QB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Philip Blake
|OL
|Pec
|Limited
|Godfrey Onyeka
|DB
|Pec
|Limited
|Jake Wieneke
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full