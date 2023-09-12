Argos, Als Injury Reports: Gittens, Stanback sit out Tues.

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and the Montreal Alouettes have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Friday at Molson Stadium.

In Toronto the Argos began their week with a walkthrough practice. They were without defensive back Robertson Daniel (ankle) and wide receivers Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (hip) and Cam Phillips (groin).

The Alouettes were without running back William Stanback (hand). Wide receiver Reggie White Jr. (knee) was limited as he works to return to the lineup after being injured last season.