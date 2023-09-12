Follow CFL

Injury Reports September 12, 2023

Argos, Als Injury Reports: Gittens, Stanback sit out Tues.

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and the Montreal Alouettes have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Friday at Molson Stadium.

In Toronto the Argos began their week with a walkthrough practice. They were without defensive back Robertson Daniel (ankle) and wide receivers Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (hip) and Cam Phillips (groin).

The Alouettes were without running back William Stanback (hand). Wide receiver Reggie White Jr. (knee) was limited as he works to return to the lineup after being injured last season.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status
Thomas Costigan DL Healthy Scratch Full
Robertson Daniel DB Ankle DNP
Kurleigh Gittens Jr. WR Hip DNP
Cam Phillips WR Groin DNP
Shane Richards OL Healthy Scratch Full
Trevon Tate OL Healthy Scratch Full

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status
Wesley Sutton DB Head Full
William Stanback RB Hand DNP
Kaion Julien-Grant WR Hand Full
Dionte Ruffin DB Hip Full
Reggie White Jr. WR Knee Limited
Avery Williams LB Elbow Full

