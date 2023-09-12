Argos, Als Injury Reports: Gittens, Stanback sit out Tues.

- News
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and the Montreal Alouettes have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Friday at Molson Stadium.
In Toronto the Argos began their week with a walkthrough practice. They were without defensive back Robertson Daniel (ankle) and wide receivers Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (hip) and Cam Phillips (groin).
The Alouettes were without running back William Stanback (hand). Wide receiver Reggie White Jr. (knee) was limited as he works to return to the lineup after being injured last season.
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Thomas Costigan
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Robertson Daniel
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Kurleigh Gittens Jr.
|WR
|Hip
|DNP
|Cam Phillips
|WR
|Groin
|DNP
|Shane Richards
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Trevon Tate
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Wesley Sutton
|DB
|Head
|Full
|William Stanback
|RB
|Hand
|DNP
|Kaion Julien-Grant
|WR
|Hand
|Full
|Dionte Ruffin
|DB
|Hip
|Full
|Reggie White Jr.
|WR
|Knee
|Limited
|Avery Williams
|LB
|Elbow
|Full