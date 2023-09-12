Fantasy Projections: Butler looking to bounce back

Week 15 of CFL fantasy play will be highlighted by the play at quarterback. Not that the previous 14 weeks have not, yet this week’s matchups strongly suggest that anchoring your lineup with one of our top three pivots is the gateway to success.

Obviously, that also means pairing your QB with a game-altering receiver, so focus on stacks as well.

Quarterbacks

1. Vernon Adams Jr., BC, $13,500 Salary (19.9 Projected Fantasy Points): Adams is fresh off the open week and is set to resume a run of four straight 300-yard games that has also seen him throw 11 majors. Ottawa’s pass defence allows 325.8 yards per game, making Adams a sure bet for his fourth game of better than 20 FP in his last five.

2. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $14,500 Salary (19.3): The projection looks too modest for Collaros, who comes off a season-best 33.1 FP in the Banjo Bowl win over the Riders. He’s tossed 11 TD passes in his last three starts and should feast on a Ticats pass defence allowing nearly 10 yards per pass attempt.

3. Chad Kelly, Toronto, $13,500 Salary (23.7): Most QBs would be content with 17.6 FP. Kelly is not most QBs, so count on a rebound from his Week 14 total in a good matchup against a reeling Als defence that is now averaging 24.4 offensive points allowed.

4. Tre Ford, Edmonton, $10,000 Salary (21.2): His run of at least 20 FP came to an end with just 14.2 fantasy points in the Labour Day Rematch. The rushing totals continue to carry his numbers, but eventually the week will come when Ford utilizes the talented receiving corps around him.

5. Taylor Powell, Hamilton, $10,000 Salary (14.6): The youngster is starting to grow on us. His 27.7 FP performance in Week 14 is another notch not only for his fantasy potential but also the chance he just might be the future in Hamilton.

Running Backs

1. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $13,300 Salary (20.9): Congrats to those fantasy users who captained Oliveira in Week 14, resulting in 62.2 fantasy points. He’s averaging 26.5 fantasy points the past three games and faces a Ticats run defence allowing 125.9 yards per game on the ground. Start. Him.

2. Jamal Morrow, Saskatchewan, $9,000 Salary (12.7): On paper, this feels like an ideal matchup for Morrow, who takes on the Elks and their league-worst run defence. An improved passing game will do wonders for Morrow to do what most backs have done this season against Edmonton.

3. Kevin Brown, Edmonton, $11,000 Salary (12.2): Brown is now second in the league with 829 rushing yards and has averaged 103 yards per game in his last five. The only thing missing is consistent visits into the end zone.

4. AJ Ouellette, Toronto, $12,300 Salary (14.0): He’s regained his nose for the end zone, having scored three times in the past two games. Ouellette has scored at least 12 fantasy points in his last four games and gets a solid matchup facing an Alouettes defence that allows 5.6 yards per carry, seventh in the league.

5. James Butler, Hamilton, $12,000 Salary (18.2): A bounce from last week’s 3.5 FP is definite yet the ceiling doesn’t project to be as high considering the Ticats must contend with the league’s most stingy defence in net yardage (292.4).

Receivers

1. Keon Hatcher, BC, $12,000 Salary (20.7): Hatcher has averaged 23.4 FP per game in his last four. The league leader in receiving yards per game (91.1) gets Christmas in September in the form of a REDBLACKS defence that’s allowed 33 completions of better than 30 yards.

2. Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg, $14,000 Salary (18.1): Look for Schoen to add to his 11 receptions of better than 20 yards as he matches up against the Tiger-Cats pass defence that’s allowed 24 catches of better than 30 yards.

3. Tim White, Hamilton, $11,500 Salary (17.2): The recent surge from QB Taylor Powell ($10,000) has everything to do with him making White the focal point of the Ticats passing game. White has scored a combined 65.7 FP in his last two games while averaging nearly 10 targets per game in his last four.

4. Kenny Lawler, Winnipeg, $10,000 Salary (14.6): Only once has Lawler failed to deliver at least 12.8 FP in his seven starts. No one goes deep as often as Lawler, who averages a league-best 22.3 yards per catch while averaging a CFL-high 20.8 yards per route.

5. Alexander Hollins, BC, $13,000 (17.0): Hollins has caught four touchdowns in his last four games, averaging 21.8 fantasy points in the same span. It would be a tight fit, but a Hollins/Hatcher/Adams stack makes for intriguing numbers.

6. Terry Godwin, Hamilton, $9,000 Salary (12.3): We’re banking on a rebound from last week’s 3.0 fantasy points. The Ticats will have to throw at will to stay in range of the Blue Bombers, making Godwin for at least 8-10 targets.

7. Eugene Lewis, Edmonton, $10,000 Salary (11.8): The Elks continue their run-based attack, but Lewis has caught five passes in each of the last two games while being targeted eight times in both. He’ll be the one benefiting when Tre Ford ($11,000) breaks out as a passer.

8. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $13,000 Salary (13.1): Yes, we whiffed with Demski atop our Week 14 receivers rankings. Yes, we still have faith in Demski bouncing off his 2.6 FP with numbers the All-Star is accustomed to.

9. Austin Mack, Montreal, $12,100 Salary (17.2): The early ejection of Mack in Week 14 dampened the hopes of his fantasy users, who should be rewarded by his being able to rack up FP against Toronto’s pass defence, which has allowed a league-high 22 touchdown receptions.

10. Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan, $10,500 Salary (10.8): Last week was bad for Roughriders receivers. The Elks are the most pass-friendly defence in the CFL (102.6 opponents pass efficiency), so look for Emilus and the rest of his teammates to recover nicely,

11. Damonte Coxie, Toronto, $9,000 Salary (11.8): Draw the name of any Argos receiver out of a hat, and chances are that receiver will lead them in receptions. That’s what we did this week (kidding!) and went with Coxie, who has had two double digit FP outings in his last three.

12. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $8,000 Salary (10.5): Hardy has hardly been effective of late. He is overdue for a strong outing and will be needed frequently as the REDBLACKS are probably going to be in catchup mode against the Lions.

Defences

1. Winnipeg, $11,000 Salary (14.9): The Bombers have delivered double digit FP from their D twice in the past three games and draws a Ticats offence averaging just 19.3 points per game.

2. BC, $10,500 Salary (16.3): Ottawa’s struggling offence is key behind their six-game losing streak. They will continue to do so against the Lions aggressive pass rush.

3. Toronto, $10,500 Salary (16.9): Six forced turnovers in the past two games have helped make the Argos D a solid play.

4. Edmonton, $7,300 Salary (9.6): Consider this a sleeper pick of sorts.