Playoff Scenarios: Argos eye East Division title

TORONTO — After locking in their spot in the post-season last week, the Toronto Argonauts now have a chance to secure the top spot in the East Division.

If the Argos win their match against Montreal, they will claim the East title and host the Eastern Final at BMO Field on November 11. Plus, if Hamilton loses to the Bombers this weekend, Toronto clinches a home playoff date.

Here are 110th Grey Cup playoff scenarios for Week 15:

WEST DIVISION

No team can clinch a playoff spot this week

EAST DIVISION

Toronto WIN = Toronto claims the East Division title and will host the Eastern Final at BMO Field on Saturday, November 11

Hamilton LOSS = Toronto clinches a home playoff date

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Winnipeg secured a playoff spot for a seventh consecutive year in Week 14

Toronto clinched a third straight playoff berth in Week 14

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.