Playoff Scenarios: Argos eye East Division title

- News
- Video
- Schedule
- Where To Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
- Forums
Follow CFL
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — After locking in their spot in the post-season last week, the Toronto Argonauts now have a chance to secure the top spot in the East Division.
If the Argos win their match against Montreal, they will claim the East title and host the Eastern Final at BMO Field on November 11. Plus, if Hamilton loses to the Bombers this weekend, Toronto clinches a home playoff date.
Here are 110th Grey Cup playoff scenarios for Week 15:
WEST DIVISION
EAST DIVISION
PLAYOFF PICTURE
CROSSOVER RULE
If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.