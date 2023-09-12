REDBLACKS, Lions Injury Reports: Lokombo sits out Tuesday

- News
TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and BC Lions have submitted their injury reports ahead of their meeting at BC Place on Saturday night.
In Ottawa, defensive back Abdul Kanneh (hand) and defensive lineman Nigel Romick (illness) did not participate on Tuesday. Running back Jackson Bennett (back) was limited.
In Vancouver, linebacker Bo Lokombo (ribs) did not participate on Tuesday.
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Zack Pelehos
|OL
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Justin Howell
|DB
|Knee
|Full
|Jackson Bennett
|RB
|Back
|Limited
|Siaosi Mariner
|WR
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Nigel Romick
|DL
|Illness
|DNP
|Abdul Kanneh
|DB
|Hand
|DNP
|Dontae Bull
|OL
|Ribs
|Limited
|BC Lions
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Jalon Edwards-Cooper
|DB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Bo Lokombo
|LB
|Ribs
|DNP
|Phillip Norman
|OL
|Calf
|Full