Injury Reports September 12, 2023

REDBLACKS, Lions Injury Reports: Lokombo sits out Tuesday

Steven Chang/BCLions.com

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and BC Lions have submitted their injury reports ahead of their meeting at BC Place on Saturday night.

In Ottawa, defensive back Abdul Kanneh (hand) and defensive lineman Nigel Romick (illness) did not participate on Tuesday. Running back Jackson Bennett (back) was limited.

In Vancouver, linebacker Bo Lokombo (ribs) did not participate on Tuesday.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Zack Pelehos OL Healthy scratch Full
Justin Howell DB Knee Full
Jackson Bennett RB Back Limited
Siaosi Mariner WR Healthy scratch Full
Nigel Romick DL Illness DNP
Abdul Kanneh DB Hand DNP
Dontae Bull OL Ribs Limited

 

BC Lions Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Jalon Edwards-Cooper DB Shoulder Full      
Bo Lokombo LB Ribs DNP      
Phillip Norman OL Calf Full      

