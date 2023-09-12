Ticats Injury Report: Wynn sits out Tues. practice

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury report of the week ahead of their game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday at Tim Hortons Field.

The Tiger-Cats began their week without defensive back Richard Leonard (head) and defensive lineman Dylan Wynn (arm). Defensive lineman Ja’Gared Davis (knee) was a full participant.

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (leg) did not participate in practice, nor did linebacker Vosean Joseph (hand). Both are on the six-game injured list and are eligible to practice this week.

The Blue Bombers did not practice on Tuesday and therefore do not have a report to share.