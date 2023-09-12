Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports September 12, 2023

Ticats Injury Report: Wynn sits out Tues. practice

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury report of the week ahead of their game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday at Tim Hortons Field.

The Tiger-Cats began their week without defensive back Richard Leonard (head) and defensive lineman Dylan Wynn (arm). Defensive lineman Ja’Gared Davis (knee) was a full participant.

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (leg) did not participate in practice, nor did linebacker Vosean Joseph (hand). Both are on the six-game injured list and are eligible to practice this week.

The Blue Bombers did not practice on Tuesday and therefore do not have a report to share.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
James Butler RB Head Limited
Ja’Gared Davis DL Knee Full
Jarrod Hewitt DL Healthy Scratch Full
Anthony Johnson WR Healthy Scratch Full
Vosean Joseph LB Hand Full
Richard Leonard DB Head DNP
Bo Levi Mitchell QB Leg DNP
Tyrone Riley OL Knee Full
Fraser Sopik LB Shoulder Full
Dylan Wynn DL Arm DNP

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!