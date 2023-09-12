Ticats Injury Report: Wynn sits out Tues. practice

- News
TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury report of the week ahead of their game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday at Tim Hortons Field.
The Tiger-Cats began their week without defensive back Richard Leonard (head) and defensive lineman Dylan Wynn (arm). Defensive lineman Ja’Gared Davis (knee) was a full participant.
Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (leg) did not participate in practice, nor did linebacker Vosean Joseph (hand). Both are on the six-game injured list and are eligible to practice this week.
The Blue Bombers did not practice on Tuesday and therefore do not have a report to share.
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|James Butler
|RB
|Head
|Limited
|Ja’Gared Davis
|DL
|Knee
|Full
|Jarrod Hewitt
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Anthony Johnson
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Vosean Joseph
|LB
|Hand
|Full
|Richard Leonard
|DB
|Head
|DNP
|Bo Levi Mitchell
|QB
|Leg
|DNP
|Tyrone Riley
|OL
|Knee
|Full
|Fraser Sopik
|LB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Dylan Wynn
|DL
|Arm
|DNP