PFF September 13, 2023

Player Grades powered by PFF: Who was the best of Week 14?

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 14 is in the books and there were tons of excellent individual performances across the CFL.

Defensive back Jamal Peters led the way in his position group with a 88.3 PFF coverage grade in the Argos win over the Montreal Alouettes after he hauled in an interception, forced a fumble and had a tackle.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros had the best passing grade in Week 14 (93.6) after throwing for 319 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in his team’s win over Saskatchewan. Collaros also wasn’t afraid to air it out, topping all pivots with 15.2 yards per attempt and had four big time throws in the game.

Who else made the top 10 in their respective positions? Find out below.

» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

QUARTERBACK

(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)

Rank Name (Team) Passing Yards Per Attempt Big Time Throws* Completion Percentage Turnover Worthy Plays** PFF Passing Grade
1 Zach Collaros (WPG) 15.2 4 85.7% 0 93.6
2 Taylor Powell (HAM) 10.2 2 65.6% 1 82.1
3 Chad Kelly (TOR) 9.9 2 75.0% 1 79.9
4 Jake Maier (CGY) 7.2 3 72.4% 1 79.8
5 Cody Fajardo (MTL) 9.8 2 87.5% 2 73.6
6 Dustin Crum (OTT) 10.2 1 65.4% 2 65.1
7 Tre Ford (EDM) 8.2 1 66.7% 2 54.2
8 Jake Dolegala (SSK) 5.4 0 71.4% 1 47.3

*throws graded a 1 or higher
** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play

RECEIVER

(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Receptions Yards YAC Explosive Pass Plays* PFF Receiving Grade
1 Tim White (HAM) 7 180 17 4 83.9
2 Kenny Lawler (WPG) 4 104 34 1 80.0
3 Dalton Schoen (WPG) 5 104 2 3 76.7
4 Eugene Lewis (EDM) 5 89 29 3 75.0
5 Reggie Begelton (CGY) 5 56 13 1 69.1
6 Samuel Emilus (SSK) 3 41 15 1 64.8
7 DaVaris Daniels (TOR) 4 39 6 0 64.5
8 Omar Bayless (HAM) 4 53 19 1 64.1
9 Damonte Coxie (TOR) 3 41 9 2 64.0
10 Kian Schaffer-Baker (SSK) 6 37 15 1 63.4

*plays 15+ yards

RUNNING BACK

(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Missed Tackles Forced Explosive Runs* Rushing First Downs PFF Rushing Grade
1 Brady Oliveira (WPG) 5 5 6 87.6
2 AJ Ouellette (TOR) 7 3 5 80.9
3 Devonte Williams (OTT) 12 7 7 79.3
4 Kevin Brown (EDM) 6 3 5 76.5
5 Andrew Harris (TOR) 3 0 1 72.5
6 Jamal Morrow (SSK) 1 1 1 70.5
7 Ka’Deem Carey (CGY) 4 3 4 69.0
8 James Butler (HAM) 2 1 2 68.4
9 LeVante Bellamy (CGY) 0 0 1 61.8
10 Walter Fletcher (MTL) 1 0 1 59.2

*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards

OFFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass blocking snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Pass Blocking Snaps QB Pressured Allowed* Pressure Percentage Allowed** PFF Pass Blocking Grade
1 Tomas Jack-Kurdyla (EDM) 27 0 0.0% 85.2
2 Peter Nicastro (TOR) 30 0 0.0% 84.4
3 Ryan Hunter (TOR) 30 0 0.0% 84.1
4 Sean McEwen (CGY) 31 0 0.0% 83.9
5 Brandon Revenberg (HAM) 36 1 2.8% 81.9
6 Ryan Sceviour (CGY) 31 1 3.2% 81.0
7 David Beard (HAM) 36 1 2.8% 80.2
8 Pier-Olivier Lestage (MTL) 32 1 3.1% 79.3
9 Dejon Allen (TOR) 30 0 0.0% 78.4
10 Peter Godber (SSK) 28 1 3.6% 77.7

*sacks + hits + hurries
**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps

DEFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Sacks Total Pressures Generated* Hurries** PFF Pass Rush Grade
1 Casey Sayles (HAM) 0 5 5 74.2
2 Bryce Carter (OTT) 0 4 3 73.5
3 Lorenzo Mauldin IV (OTT) 0 4 3 72.6
4 Willie Jefferson (WPG) 0 3 2 67.1
5 A.C. Leonard (EDM) 0 8 4 60.2
6 Malik Carney (HAM) 0 4 4 59.4
7 Shawn Lemon (MTL) 0 1 1 57.0
8 Mustafa Johnson (MTL) 0 1 0 54.1
9 Cleyon Laing (OTT) 0 0 0 53.5
10 Michael Wakefield (OTT) 0 1 1 52.3

*sacks + hits + hurries
**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up

DEFENSIVE BACK

(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Targeted In Coverage* Receptions Allowed Interceptions PFF Coverage Grade
1 Jamal Peters (TOR) 5 4 1 88.3
2 Tarvarus McFadden (TOR) 2 2 0 77.5
3 Brandin Dandridge (OTT) 7 3 0 77.3
4 Jonathan Moxey (CGY) 1 0 0 74.3
5 Qwan’tez Stiggers (TOR) 2 1 0 74.0
6 Stavros Katsantonis (HAM) 1 1 1 73.6
7 Mason Pierce (TOR) 0 0 0 73.5
8 Jaxon Ford (SSK) 0 0 0 71.9
9 Amari Henderson (SSK) 2 0 0 71.4
10 Loucheiz Purifoy (EDM) 2 2 0 71.1

*primary coverage

LINEBACKER

(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Run Defence Snaps Stops* PFF Run Defence Grade
1 Jovan Santos-Knox (OTT) 21 4 82.6
2 Kyrie Wilson (WPG) 10 1 78.8
3 Adarius Pickett (TOR) 12 3 76.4
4 Jordan Williams (TOR) 12 1 75.7
4 Wynton McManis (TOR) 11 2 75.7
6 Adam Bighill (WPG) 11 1 72.1
7 Tony Jones (EDM) 12 1 71.5
8 Larry Dean (SSK) 28 1 70.6
9 Cameron Judge (CGY) 20 1 70.2
10 Simoni Lawrence (HAM) 27 3 67.0

*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)

