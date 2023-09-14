CFL.ca Game Notes: Adams Jr. on pace for career-high

TORONTO — The final stretch of the season is here with Week 15 featuring four games that could end up being decisive at the end of the year.

The Toronto Argonauts have secured their place in the post-season but can also claim an early East Division title as they travel to Montreal to face an Alouettes squad looking to solidify itself in second place. Chad Kelly continues to make a push for the Most Outstanding Player award as he attempts to guide the Double Blue to their first 11-1 start. The Als meanwhile are hoping that wide receiver Austin Mack, who’s on the verge of hitting 1,000 receiving yards, can provide an offensive boost in the rematch against the Argos.

Friday’s doubleheader concludes with the Edmonton Elks going into Regina to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Green and Gold have no more margin for error as they attempt to make a push towards a playoff spot. They’ll continue to rely on a running game that broke the 200-yard mark in the last two games as they face a Roughriders team that has won nine of the last 11 games against the Elks and are looking to stand their ground in the West.

Saturday features two East-West matchups with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hosting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a rematch of Week 1, when Winnipeg won 42-31. The Bombers are also guaranteed in the post-season and are coming off a game where they had 600 yards of net offence. Hamilton meanwhile has won the last three games at Tim Hortons Field against the Blue and Gold and is trying to keep pace with Montreal for second place.

The final game of the week features the BC Lions returning from their bye week to welcome the Ottawa REDBLACKS to BC Place. The Lions are hoping that a passing offence that had pivot Vernon Adams Jr. throwing for 300 yards seven times this season will be enough to take down Dustin Crum and a REDBLACKS squad that likes to run the ball and control the line of scrimmage. Can Crum guide his team to their first victory in Vancouver since 2017?

PULLING TOGETHER

With a victory this week, Toronto would clinch its third straight division title. The team has managed this feat on two previous occasions: 1982-84 and 1920-22.

The 1996 Argos are the only other team in club history to start 10-1. No team has begun a season with an 11-1 mark.

The team is averaging 35.2 points per game – currently the fourth highest in team history. The 1990 squad set the benchmark at 38.3.

They have had better starting field position in each of their 11 games.

The team has the highest redzone TD rate at 71 per cent – currently tied for fourth in CFL history (since 2004).

The Argos lead the CFL with 108 points scored off opponent turnovers (28 per cent of team scoring). They have a league-best +16 turnover ratio. The team record is +21 set in 1988.

The offensive line has not allowed a sack in five straight games, and has allowed 10 in total.

LEADER OF THE PACK

In his last four games, Vernon Adams Jr. has completed 66 per cent of his passes for 1,407 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He passed for 300+ yards in each of those games, including a 455-yard effort in Week 11.

He is on pace for a career-high 4,731 passing yards, topping his 4,162-yard showing from 2018.

In 10 starts, Adams has a league-best seven 300+ passing yard games.

He is tied with Zach Collaros for the highest average pass depth at 12.8 yards.

On 20+ yard depth passes, he leads all quarterbacks in attempts (82), completions (39) and touchdowns (14).

BOMBS AWAY

Last week, Winnipeg put together one of the most complete performances in recent memory with: Zero turnovers Zero sacks allowed 600+ yards of net offence 300+ passing yards No missed field goals or converts (9/9) Nine consecutive scoring drives Seven big plays and zero allowed No touchdowns allowed One punt Scores on each redzone opportunity (four TDs and two FGs) A perfect pass efficiency rating (158.3) Zero two-and-outs



