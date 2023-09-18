Start vs. Sit: Dolegala a strong value?

Two of the hottest CFL fantasy pivots cross paths in Week 16 when BC’s Vernon Adams Jr. ($13,500) visits Edmonton’s Tre Ford ($10,000) on Friday. The week also includes a potential opportunity for Toronto’s Chad Kelly ($13,000), while Saskatchewan’s Jake Dolegala ($10,000) faces an Ottawa pass defence that could find him among this week’s Start/Sit.

Saskatchewan (6-7-0) at Ottawa (3-10-0), Friday, 7:00pm



Start: Jake Dolegala, QB, Roughriders, $10,000 Salary

Well, that didn’t take long to find out. Dolegala has scored at least 18 fantasy points twice in the past four games including an 18.0 effort in last week’s loss to Edmonton that saw him throw three touchdown passes. His yardage totals have been quite modest the past two games (a combined 326 yards), yet that will change as he and the Riders receiving corps should feast on the REDBLACKS, who are last in the league in passing yards allowed per game while also giving up seven passing majors in their last three games. Dolegala is a strong value play worthy of fantasy consideration and is a good bet to zoom past 20 FP on Friday.

Sit: Jaelon Acklin, WR, REDBLACKS, $8,000 Salary

The receptions have been there for Acklin, who has caught 12 of his 17 targets over the past three games. However, the yardage has been lacking for the 2022 East Division All-Star, who has amassed just 135 yards in the same span. Acklin has just one touchdown this season and has just three games of at least 10 FP, with the last one coming in Week 10. Pivot Dustin Crum ($9,600) has shined at times for fantasy users, yet it’s best to look at Justin Hardy if the need for a REDBLACKS receiver is necessary.

BC (9-4-0) at Edmonton (4-10-0), Friday, 9:30pm



Start: Vernon Adams Jr., QB, Lions, $13,500 Salary

Expect another full-scale attack of an opposing secondary from Adams, who will bid for a sixth straight 300-yard game at the expense of an Elks defence that gave up 312 yards to him in Week 2. Saturday’s spirited rally helped Adams finish with 23.5 FP despite throwing three interceptions for the second time this season. However, Adams has ripped off at least 23.5 fantasy points four times in the last five games while throwing 14 majors in the same period. The Lions have scored at least 29 points in four of the last five; count on five of six as Adams anchors a host of fantasy teams to a big Week 16.

Sit: Kevin Brown, RB, Elks, $11,000 Salary

Sitting the hottest back in the league? Better have a good reason, right? Well, facing the BC run defence is a good reason to avoid starting Brown, who has averaged 117 yards per game in the last six weeks and crossed the 1,000-yard mark in last week’s win at Saskatchewan. The Lions have allowed less than 95 yards per game on the ground and will be keyed on containing Brown and an Edmonton run game that has brought the Elks to the outer edge of playoff contention. If there was ever a week where we will see Tre Ford throw at least 30 times, this feels like the week, so stay clear of Brown just this one.

Montreal (6-7-0) at Calgary (4-9-0), Saturday, 4:00pm

Start: William Stanback, RB, Alouettes, $9,000 Salary

Be ready to pivot to Walter Fletcher ($4,500) if Stanback is sidelined a second straight game. However, if Stanback is available, he faces a Stamps run defence that is eighth in the league with 126.9 yards allowed per game and is last in yards allowed per carry at 5.9 yards. Stanback has two 100-yard games this season and has four carries of at least 20 yards, numbers that can be increased in what is a must-win game for the Als and their division Semi-Final hopes. As for Fletcher, he makes for a solid Plan B who has scored at least 11.2 FP in two of his five appearances.

Sit: Tyler Snead, WR, Alouettes, $6,000 Salary

Snead put together 9.3 FP in the Week 15 loss to the Argonauts, yet was upstaged by Tyson Philpot ($4,700), who shocked with 25.5 fantasy points in a potential breakout performance. With Philpot set to make a late season presence and the return of Kaion Julien-Grant ($9,500) to the lineup, Snead’s brief run as the compliment to Austin Mack ($12,000) just might be ending. Montreal pivots have thrown just 12 touchdown passes this season, although nearly half (five) have gone to Snead. At the very least, this is a week to sit back and see how the Alouettes pecking order at receiver shapes up.

Hamilton (6-7-0) at Toronto (11-1-0), Saturday, 7:00pm

Start: Terry Godwin, WR, Tiger-Cats, $9,000 Salary

It’s a given fantasy users will draw toward Tim White ($11,000), but Hamilton’s second-best receiver is a solid option who will save you $2,500 in salary. Godwin also comes with a 26.9 FP effort in his previous meeting against the Argos in Week 13. As Taylor Powell ($10,000) continues to emerge as the possible long-term answer at QB for the Ticats, his rapport with both Godwin and White makes for a good fantasy pairing this week. Yes, the Argos are on a historic run, yet that run has seen them allow a CFL-high 22 touchdown passes and a staggering 73.8 percent completion rate. Feel confident in knowing Godwin will be productive this week.

Sit: Hamilton Defence, $8,800 Salary

Obvious to most, but still. Fantasy users looking to cut corners via defences should not look at Hamilton this week. The Tiger-Cats have allowed a league-high 36 offensive touchdowns along with giving up 26 completions of better than 30 yards. Those numbers do not bode well considering they’re facing a Toronto team that has scored a combined 104 points in their three matchups this season. Regardless of whether the Argos choose their running game or their wealth of talent at receiver, expect a deluge of points.