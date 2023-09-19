Argos extend special teams coordinator Mickey Donovan

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Tuesday that the team has extended the contract of special teams coordinator Mickey Donovan.

“Mickey’s special teams have been a huge positive for us this year, week in and week out” said Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “He’s a great coach, a phenomenal motivator and is able to get the best out of his guys on a daily basis. We’re happy to keep him in Toronto.”

Donovan, in his second season with Toronto, has coached a special teams unit that leads the CFL in return touchdowns (four), field goal percentage (92), punt return average (15.0 yards), kickoff average (72.5 yards), blocked kicks (two) and hasn’t allowed a return touchdown all season.

Donovan’s special teams unit has accounted for 10 big play returns (punt returns over 30 yards and kick returns over 40), good for second-best in the league and the team’s punting average of 47.9 also ranks second. The New Hampshire native has running back/returner Javon Leake in the conversation for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and kicker Boris Bede having one of the best seasons of his eight-year career. It was Donovan’s special teams that helped win the Grey Cup last season as Robbie Smith blocked a potential game-winning field goal attempt at the end of the game.

Prior to joining the Double Blue, Donovan served as special teams coordinator for Montreal from 2018-2021. He coached his alma mater, Concordia, from 2014-2017 and was a defensive coordinator and assistant head coach for McGill University from 2012-2013.