Playoff Scenarios: BC eyes spot in post-season

TORONTO — The BC Lions have a chance to become the next team in the CFL to clinch a spot in the playoffs this weekend.

With a win over the Edmonton Elks (or a Calgary Stampeders loss against the Montreal Alouettes) the Lions will punch their ticket to the post-season.

Additionally in the West Division, Winnipeg could clinch a home playoff date with a BC win and a Roughriders loss.

Here are the 110th Grey Cup playoff scenarios for Week 16:

WEST DIVISION

BC WIN or Calgary LOSS = BC clinches playoff spot

BC WIN and Saskatchewan LOSS = Winnipeg secures home playoff date

EAST DIVISION

No team can clinch a playoff spot this week

