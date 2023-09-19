Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Playoffs September 19, 2023

Playoff Scenarios: BC eyes spot in post-season

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The BC Lions have a chance to become the next team in the CFL to clinch a spot in the playoffs this weekend.

With a win over the Edmonton Elks (or a Calgary Stampeders loss against the Montreal Alouettes) the Lions will punch their ticket to the post-season.

Additionally in the West Division, Winnipeg could clinch a home playoff date with a BC win and a Roughriders loss.

Here are the 110th Grey Cup playoff scenarios for Week 16:

WEST DIVISION

  • BC WIN or Calgary LOSS = BC clinches playoff spot
  • BC WIN and Saskatchewan LOSS = Winnipeg secures home playoff date

EAST DIVISION

  • No team can clinch a playoff spot this week

PLAYOFF PICTURE

  • Toronto clinched the East Division title for the third straight season in Week 15
  • Winnipeg secured a playoff spot for a seventh consecutive year in Week 14
The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!