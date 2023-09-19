Ticats, Argos Injury Reports: Butler limited, Harris sits out on Tues.

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Saturday at BMO Field.

The Ticats began practicing on Tuesday without four players, including quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (leg) and linebacker Chris Edwards (knee). Running back James Butler (ankle) was limited.

In Toronto, running back Andrew Harris (knee), offensive lineman Isiah Cage (hamstring) and wide receiver Cam Phillips (groin) were amongst five players who sat out on Tuesday for the Argonauts. Offensive linemen Dariusz Bladek (foot) and Jared Brinkman (foot) were limited.