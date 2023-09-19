Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports September 19, 2023

Ticats, Argos Injury Reports: Butler limited, Harris sits out on Tues.

Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Saturday at BMO Field.

The Ticats began practicing on Tuesday without four players, including quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (leg) and linebacker Chris Edwards (knee). Running back James Butler (ankle) was limited.

In Toronto, running back Andrew Harris (knee), offensive lineman Isiah Cage (hamstring) and wide receiver Cam Phillips (groin) were amongst five players who sat out on Tuesday for the Argonauts. Offensive linemen Dariusz Bladek (foot) and Jared Brinkman (foot) were limited.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
James Butler RB Ankle Limited
Chris Edwards LB Knee DNP
Anthony Federico DL Knee DNP
Joel Figueroa OL Shoulder DNP
Vosean Joseph LB Hand Full
Richard Leonard DB Head Limited
Bo Levi Mitchell QB Leg DNP
Tyrone Riley OL Knee Full
Tyler Ternowski WR Ankle Limited

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Dariusz Bladek OL Foot Limited
Jared Brinkman DL Foot Limited
Maurice Carnell IV DB Knee DNP
Isiah Cage OL Hamstring DNP
Andrew Harris RB Knee DNP
Henoc Muamba LB Knee DNP
Spencer Nichols FB Head Full
Cam Phillips WR Groin DNP
Shane Richards OL Healthy Scratch Full
Trevon Tate OL Healthy Scratch Full

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!