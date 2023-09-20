CFL.ca Game Notes: Elks surging as scoring increases

TORONTO — Offences have been heating up around the league with scoring going up 18.4 per cent over Weeks 9-15 in comparison to Weeks 1-8.

That trend should continue when two young pivots battle it out at TD Place on Friday night with Saskatchewan’s Jake Dolegala facing Ottawa’s Dustin Crum. The Roughriders quarterback is coming off a game where he threw three touchdowns, his second time this season going for a trio of scores. Speaking of triple majors, Crum also scored three times against the BC Lions in Week 15, albeit with his legs as he continues to showcase his dual-threat abilities.

Another pivot who can score in multiple ways will play later on Friday as Tre Ford and the Edmonton Elks host Vernon Adams Jr. and the BC Lions. It’s the third time these two teams face off this season with the Lions outscoring the Elks 49-0 so far. That said, this is a different team wearing the Green and Gold. In their first eight games, the Elks averaged 13 points per game. Since then, the team has averaged 29. BC meanwhile is coming off an emotional comeback victory against the REDBLACKS that saw the team overcome a 19-point deficit in the second half to score the game-winning touchdown with under 16 seconds left.

The weekend features two enticing matchups on Saturday with the Montreal Alouettes trying to get back on track against the Calgary Stampeders coming off a bye. The East holds a 12-11 edge over the West so far and these two teams have split their previous six meetings with each game being decided in the final three minutes. Who wins the battle between veterans Cody Fajardo and Jake Maier?

Week 16 ends with two familiar opponents going head to head in the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts. The Tabbies head to BMO Field having won three of their last four games, including wins against the Lions and the Blue Bombers. Quarterback Taylor Powell is another young gun responsible for the increased scoring around the league and has thrown for seven touchdowns and only two interceptions over his last three games. Chad Kelly and the Argos have secured first place in the East with a franchise-best 11-1 record to start the season and will look to stay dominant as they welcome their nearby rivals. Can the Ticats make it four out of five?

» Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Saskatchewan at Ottawa

» Friday, 9:30 p.m ET: BC at Edmonton

» Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET: Montreal at Calgary

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Hamilton at Toronto

HOW IT STARTED/HOW IT’S GOING

​Statistic (average per game) | Weeks 1-8 | Weeks 9-15 | Change

Scoring | 46.1 | 54.6 | +18.4 per cent

TD drives | 3.8 | 5.3 | +39.4 per cent

Big plays | 5.3 | 5.9 | +11.3 per cent

Sacks | 5.7 | 4.5 | -21.1 per cent

Passer rating | 87.7 | 99.9 | +13.9 per cent

Percentage of games decided in the final three minutes | 0.58 | 0.68 | +10 per cent

LAY OF THE LAND

​(Team | Remaining opponents | Combined record)

West Division

Winnipeg | Bye, TOR, @BC, Bye, EDM, @CGY | 28-24 (.538)

BC | @EDM, SSK, WPG, @HAM, CGY, Bye | 30-37 (.448)

Saskatchewan | @OTT, @BC, HAM, @CGY, TOR, Bye | 33-31 (.516)

Calgary | MTL, @HAM, Bye, SSK, @BC, WPG | 37-29 (.561)

Edmonton | BC, @TOR, MTL, @WPG, Bye | 36-16 (.692)

East Division

Toronto | HAM, @WPG, EDM, OTT, @SSK, @OTT | 32-48 (.400)

Montreal | @CGY, @OTT, OTT, @EDM, Bye, HAM | 20-46 (.303)

Hamilton | @TOR, CGY, @SSK, BC, Bye, @MTL | 36-28 (.563)

Ottawa | SSK, MTL, @MTL, @TOR, Bye, TOR | 40-23 (.635)

SURGING HERD

Edmonton is 4-1 in its last five games.

Over their past six games, they have built leads of at least seven points.

During that stretch, they have averaged 205 rushing yards per game, including 200+ in their past three contests – a feat last accomplished by Saskatchewan in 2002. The last team to do so in four straight was Edmonton in 1991 – a team that went on to make it seven in a row.

In his last two games, Kevin Brown has 34 rushes for 318 yard

In their first eight games, the Elks averaged 13 points per game. Since then, the team has averaged 29.

s (9.4 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.

Tre Ford has had at least 50 rushing yards in each of his six starts this season, including four for 70+ and a 135-yard effort in Week 13.

In their last two contests, the Elks have shutout their opponents in the fourth quarter (34-0). In both those games, they trailed by 10+ points and went on to win.

