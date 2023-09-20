Player Grades presented by PFF: Who topped Week 15?

BCLions.com
TORONTO — Week 15 is in the books and there were tons of excellent individual performances across the CFL.
Justin McInnis was the top graded receiver according to PFF with a 86.3 receiving grade. The Canadian pass-catcher hauled in 118 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches in his team’s miraculous comeback win over Ottawa.
Kevin Brown became the second running back to hit the 1k mark with another outstanding performance last week. The Elks running back rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown earning a 82.0 rushing grade. Brown also forced six missed tackles and earned five first downs by rush in Edmonton’s win over Saskatchewan.
Who else made the top 10 in their respective positions? Find out below.
RELATED
» Sign up and play CFL Fantasy
» Get your tickets for 2023 games now
» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.
For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
QUARTERBACK
(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Passing Yards Per Attempt
|Big Time Throws*
|Completion Percentage
|Turnover Worthy Plays**
|PFF Passing Grade
|1
|Jake Dolegala (SSK)
|6.2
|2
|58.8%
|1
|84.0
|2
|Dustin Crum (OTT)
|7.8
|2
|63.3%
|0
|80.8
|3
|Chad Kelly (TOR)
|7.9
|3
|60.0%
|1
|80.5
|4
|Tre Ford (EDM)
|8.7
|1
|65.0%
|0
|77.8
|5
|Zach Collaros (WPG)
|9.8
|4
|60.0%
|2
|72.4
|6
|Taylor Powell (HAM)
|9.1
|1
|76.9%
|2
|65.5
|7
|Vernon Adams Jr. (BC)
|8.8
|1
|70.3%
|4
|64.4
|8
|Cody Fajardo (MTL)
|7.0
|1
|76.9%
|1
|62.6
*throws graded a 1 or higher
** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play
RECEIVER
(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|Explosive Pass Plays*
|PFF Receiving Grade
|1
|Justin McInnis (BC)
|8
|118
|16
|5
|86.3
|2
|Dalton Schoen (WPG)
|8
|110
|30
|2
|78.3
|3
|Terry Godwin II (HAM)
|4
|61
|14
|2
|76.0
|4
|Justin Hardy (OTT)
|8
|114
|36
|3
|73.0
|5
|Kyran Moore (EDM)
|6
|60
|44
|1
|72.8
|6
|Nic Demski (WPG)
|6
|137
|44
|3
|71.4
|7
|Eugene Lewis (EDM)
|3
|84
|5
|3
|70.7
|8
|Shawn Bane Jr. (SSK)
|6
|47
|4
|0
|70.2
|8
|Tevin Jones (SSK)
|4
|72
|13
|2
|70.2
|10
|Lucky Whitehead (BC)
|6
|87
|28
|3
|69.7
*plays 15+ yards
RUNNING BACK
(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Missed Tackles Forced
|Explosive Runs*
|Rushing First Downs
|PFF Rushing Grade
|1
|Kevin Brown (EDM)
|6
|5
|5
|82.0
|2
|Walter Fletcher (MTL)
|2
|1
|2
|78.0
|3
|James Butler (HAM)
|7
|2
|4
|73.9
|4
|Devonte Williams (OTT)
|7
|2
|3
|73.6
|5
|Jamal Morrow (SSK)
|3
|2
|2
|70.1
|6
|AJ Ouellette (TOR)
|2
|2
|3
|68.5
|7
|Taquan Mizzell Sr. (BC)
|0
|1
|1
|60.3
|8
|Brady Oliveira (WPG)
|1
|1
|3
|59.8
*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards
OFFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass blocking snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Pass Blocking Snaps
|QB Pressured Allowed*
|Pressure Percentage Allowed**
|PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|1
|Peter Nicastro (TOR)
|37
|0
|0.0%
|86.0
|2
|Michael Couture (BC)
|45
|0
|0.0%
|84.5
|3
|David Foucault (EDM)
|28
|0
|0.0%
|84.4
|4
|Peter Godber (SSK)
|37
|0
|0.0%
|83.2
|5
|Kent Perkins (BC)
|45
|1
|2.2%
|82.9
|6
|Brett Boyko (EDM)
|27
|0
|0.0%
|82.7
|7
|Dejon Allen (TOR)
|37
|0
|0.0%
|81.0
|8
|Drew Desjarlais (OTT)
|36
|1
|2.8%
|79.2
|9
|Brandon Revenberg (HAM)
|33
|1
|3.0%
|78.8
|10
|Jermarcus Hardrick (WPG)
|38
|2
|5.3%
|75.5
*sacks + hits + hurries
**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps
DEFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Sacks
|Total Pressures Generated*
|Hurries**
|PFF Pass Rush Grade
|1
|Jake Ceresna (EDM)
|2
|5
|3
|84.5
|2
|Lorenzo Mauldin IV (OTT)
|0
|6
|4
|81.7
|3
|Shawn Oakman (TOR)
|1
|4
|2
|74.9
|4
|Mathieu Betts (BC)
|0
|3
|3
|73.9
|5
|Celestin Haba (WPG)
|1
|3
|2
|67.9
|6
|Brandon Barlow (TOR)
|3
|3
|0
|67.4
|7
|Bryce Carter (OTT)
|2
|3
|1
|67.2
|8
|A.C. Leonard (EDM)
|0
|2
|2
|66.6
|9
|Mustafa Johnson (MTL)
|0
|2
|2
|65.3
|10
|Casey Sayles (HAM)
|0
|5
|4
|65.0
*sacks + hits + hurries
**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up
DEFENSIVE BACK
(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Targeted In Coverage*
|Receptions Allowed
|Interceptions
|PFF Coverage Grade
|1
|Stavros Katsantonis (HAM)
|3
|1
|1
|89.6
|2
|Mason Pierce (TOR)
|2
|0
|0
|88.8
|3
|Evan Holm (WPG)
|3
|0
|1
|87.7
|4
|Darrius Bratton (EDM)
|4
|2
|0
|78.6
|5
|Javien Elliott (HAM)
|3
|0
|0
|78.4
|6
|Jalon Edwards-Cooper (BC)
|3
|1
|0
|74.7
|6
|Sherrod Baltimore (OTT)
|5
|2
|1
|74.7
|8
|Justin Howell (OTT)
|0
|0
|0
|71.3
|9
|Marc-Antoine Dequoy (MTL)
|2
|2
|0
|70.3
|10
|Reggie Stubblefield (MTL)
|4
|2
|0
|70.1
*primary coverage
LINEBACKER
(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Run Defence Snaps
|Stops*
|PFF Run Defence Grade
|1
|Tyrice Beverette (MTL)
|14
|2
|76.9
|2
|Adarius Pickett (TOR)
|15
|1
|74.3
|3
|Derrick Moncrief (SSK)
|21
|1
|71.9
|3
|Larry Dean (SSK)
|31
|1
|71.9
|4
|Kyrie Wilson (WPG)
|20
|3
|70.2
|6
|Simoni Lawrence (HAM)
|14
|0
|67.5
|7
|Adam Bighill (WPG)
|28
|4
|65.3
|8
|Jordan Williams (TOR)
|15
|1
|62.2
|9
|Micah Teitz (SSK)
|27
|0
|60.7
|9
|Josh Woods (BC)
|27
|0
|60.7
*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)