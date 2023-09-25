Bombers’ Injury Report: Schoen sits out on Monday

- News
TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have submitted their first injury report of the week ahead of their meeting on Friday against the Toronto Argonauts.
Winnipeg started practicing on Monday without wide receiver Dalton Schoen (hip) while defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) was a limited participant.
The Argos did not practice on Monday and therefore do not have an injury report to share.
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Jackson Jeffcoat
|DL
|Hip
|Limited
|Thiadric Hansen
|DL
|Achilles
|Full
|Dalton Schoen
|WR
|Hip
|DNP