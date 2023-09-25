Follow CFL

Injury Reports September 25, 2023

Bombers’ Injury Report: Schoen sits out on Monday

Matt Smith/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have submitted their first injury report of the week ahead of their meeting on Friday against the Toronto Argonauts.

Winnipeg started practicing on Monday without wide receiver Dalton Schoen (hip) while defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) was a limited participant.

The Argos did not practice on Monday and therefore do not have an injury report to share.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Hip Limited
Thiadric Hansen DL Achilles Full
Dalton Schoen WR Hip DNP

 

