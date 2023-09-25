Riders, Lions Injury Reports: Morrow, Lanier sit out on Monday

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Friday at BC Place.

The Roughriders opened their week of practice on Monday without six players, including running back Jamal Morrow (knee) and defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (hip).

In BC, quarterback Dane Evans (back) sat out on Monday while linebacker Bo Lokombo (ribs) and wide receiver Dominique Rhymes (knee) practised fully.