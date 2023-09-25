Follow CFL

Injury Reports September 25, 2023

Riders, Lions Injury Reports: Morrow, Lanier sit out on Monday

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Friday at BC Place.

The Roughriders opened their week of practice on Monday without six players, including running back Jamal Morrow (knee) and defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (hip).

In BC, quarterback Dane Evans (back) sat out on Monday while linebacker Bo Lokombo (ribs) and wide receiver Dominique Rhymes (knee) practised fully.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Jayden Dalke DB Knee Full
Deontai Williams DB Hamstring Limited
Godfrey Onyeka DB Pectoral Full
Jake Wieneke WR Healthy Scratch Full
Jamal Morrow RB Knee DNP
Nicholas Dheilly DL Foot DNP
Anthony Lanier II DL Hip DNP
Peter Godber OL Knee DNP
Trumaine Washington DB Finger DNP
Philip Blake OL Calf DNP
T.J. Brunson LB Ankle Limited

 

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Sukh Chungh OL Ankle DNP
Dane Evans QB Back DNP
Bo Lokombo LB Ribs Full
Isaiah Messam LB Foot Full
Dominique Rhymes WR Knee Full
Maxime Rouyer LB Groin Limited

