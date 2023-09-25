Riders, Lions Injury Reports: Morrow, Lanier sit out on Monday

- News
TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Friday at BC Place.
The Roughriders opened their week of practice on Monday without six players, including running back Jamal Morrow (knee) and defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (hip).
In BC, quarterback Dane Evans (back) sat out on Monday while linebacker Bo Lokombo (ribs) and wide receiver Dominique Rhymes (knee) practised fully.
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Jayden Dalke
|DB
|Knee
|Full
|Deontai Williams
|DB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Godfrey Onyeka
|DB
|Pectoral
|Full
|Jake Wieneke
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Jamal Morrow
|RB
|Knee
|DNP
|Nicholas Dheilly
|DL
|Foot
|DNP
|Anthony Lanier II
|DL
|Hip
|DNP
|Peter Godber
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Trumaine Washington
|DB
|Finger
|DNP
|Philip Blake
|OL
|Calf
|DNP
|T.J. Brunson
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Sukh Chungh
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Dane Evans
|QB
|Back
|DNP
|Bo Lokombo
|LB
|Ribs
|Full
|Isaiah Messam
|LB
|Foot
|Full
|Dominique Rhymes
|WR
|Knee
|Full
|Maxime Rouyer
|LB
|Groin
|Limited