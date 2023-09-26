Brandon’s Blitz Picks: McManis to get a pick?

Following a 7-3 mark in Week 16, our record is now 100-6 on the season. Week 17 begins with a bang with Friday’s Argos-Bombers matchup setting the stage for this edition of Blitz Picks.

1. Which QB will have more passing yards on Friday? Toronto’s Chad Kelly or Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros?

Collaros. The two-time reigning MOP rises to the occasion and will exceed his average of 267.7 passing yards per game on his way to an eighth 300-yard outing.

2. Will Toronto’s Wynton McManis record his fourth interception of the season against Winnipeg on Friday?

Yes. Zach Collaros ($13,500) has been prone to interceptions of late, having thrown seven in the past four games. With that kind of stretch, why bet against the Argos ballhawk adding to his total.

3. How many receiving yards will Winnipeg’s Nic Demski record against Toronto? Over 74.5 yards? Under 74.5 yards?

Over. If we’re projecting a big evening for Collaros, that only means Demski is going to benefit. He’s only 69 yards from a 1,000-yard campaign. Bank on him crossing that barrier.

4. Will Saskatchewan’s Jake Dolegala throw for more or less than 249.5 yards against BC on Friday?

Less. The Lions allow just 234.5 yards per game in the air and should be able to contain Dolegala, who has thrown for fewer than 239 yards in three of his past five starts.

5. Will BC’s Vernon Adams Jr. rush for more than 49.5 yards this week against Saskatchewan?

No. Make no mistake: Adams could top the 54 rushing yards he recorded in the Week 16 win over Edmonton, but while he will create plays with his legs, don’t count on him having such a prolific evening on the ground.

6. Will Montreal’s William Stanback have more or less than 99.5 total yards against Ottawa on Saturday?

More. If the Alouettes have a postseason run in them, it starts with feeding the ball to Stanback, who totalled 100 yards in Saturday’s win over Calgary. He’s going to be an excellent fantasy play against a REDBLACKS defence ranked last with 382.9 net offensive yards.

7. How many touchdown passes will Ottawa’s Dustin Crum throw this week against Montreal? Over 1.5? Under 1.5?

Over. Crum has consecutive games of three touchdown passes and continues to mature as a passer despite the REDBLACKS ranking last in passing yards per game (212.2).

8. Will Calgary’s Reggie Begelton (1,028) take the league lead in receiving yards on Saturday against Hamilton?

Yes. League-leader Austin Mack ($11,000) has seen his production slow down recently while Winnipeg’s Dalton Schoen ($13,500) has an elite cast of characters that can cut into his targets. That opens the door for Begelton, who has a pair of 100-yard games in his last four outings, to continue being the focal point of the Stamps’ offence.

9. Which Hamilton receiver will have the most receiving yards this week against Calgary? Tim White/Terry Godwin/Kiondre Smith/Other

White. Only Begelton has more targets (109) than the 103 White has totalled entering Week 17. A mere 68 yards from another 1,000-yard season, look for White to help keep playoff hopes alive for the Tiger-Cats.

10. Will a player score on a fumble recovery this week?

Yes. No hunch on who scores it, but we will see a scoop-six this week.