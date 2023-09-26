CFL Honour Roll, Week 16: Crum, Carter, REDBLACKS’ O-line make the grade

- News
TORONTO — Dustin Crum, Bryce Carter and the Ottawa REDBLACKS’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 16 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will also receive honourable mentions as part of the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 16: OFFENCE
QB | Dustin Crum | Ottawa REDBLACKS | OTT 36 – SSK 28
CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 16: DEFENCE
DL | Bryce Carter | Ottawa REDBLACKS | OTT 36 – SSK 28
CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 16: OFFENSIVE LINE
Ottawa REDBLACKS | OTT 36 – SSK 28
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 16
(Position | Name | Team | Grade)
TOP OFFENSIVE AND DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCES OF 2023
(Grade | Week | Position | Name | Team)