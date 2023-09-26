Follow CFL

PFF September 26, 2023

CFL Honour Roll, Week 16: Crum, Carter, REDBLACKS’ O-line make the grade

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Dustin Crum, Bryce Carter and the Ottawa REDBLACKS’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 16 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will also receive honourable mentions as part of the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 16: OFFENCE

QB | Dustin Crum | Ottawa REDBLACKS | OTT 36 – SSK 28

  • PFF Player Grade: 92.9
  • 21-of-26 passing (80.8 per cent) for 243 yards and two touchdowns
  • Five rushes for 53 yards (average of 10.6)
  • Two rushes for 10+ yards and one for 20+ yards – a career-high 35-yard effort for a touchdown in the fourth quarter
  • 134.0 efficiency rating
  • Second consecutive Honour Roll All-week selection

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 16: DEFENCE

DL | Bryce Carter | Ottawa REDBLACKS | OTT 36 – SSK 28

  • PFF Player Grade: 91.9
  • 45 total defensive snaps
  • Three defensive tackles and one forced fumble
  • Career-high three sacks for five in the past two games and 11 on the season
  • 91.1 Grade on 30 pass rush snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 16: OFFENSIVE LINE

Ottawa REDBLACKS | OTT 36 – SSK 28

  • PFF unit grade: 75.6
  • Top-3 performers:

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 16
(Position | Name | Team | Grade)

TOP OFFENSIVE AND DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCES OF 2023
(Grade | Week | Position | Name | Team)

  1. 94.0 | Week 14 | QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg Blue Bombers
  2. 93.4 | Week 6 | QB | Chad Kelly | Toronto Argonauts
  3. 92.9 | Week 12 | DB | Marc-Antoine Dequoy | Montreal Alouettes
  4. 92.9 | Week 16 | QB | Dustin Crum | Ottawa REDBLACKS
  5. 92.9 | Week 9 | QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg Blue Bombers
  6. 92.5 | Week 3 | DB | Royce Metchie | Toronto Argonauts
  7. 91.9 | Week 16 | DL | Bryce Carter | Ottawa REDBLACKS
  8. 91.8 | Week 8 | DB | Kabion Ento | Montreal Alouettes
  9. 91.8 | Week 16 | DL | Christian Albright | Saskatchewan Roughriders
  10. 91.7 | Week 11 | QB | Tre Ford | Edmonton Elks
