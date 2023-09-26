Fantasy Projections: Mizzell gaining steam

My, Week 17 is going to be a doozy. With each of the four games awash with playoff implications, CFL fantasy users will have numerous options to enhance their lineups.

This week’s projections offer not only the steady play of familiar names but expect a surprising name or two appearing on the lists.

Quarterbacks

1. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $13,500 Salary (19.2 Projected Fantasy Points): Who wouldn’t want Collaros and his receiving corps feasting on an Argos pass defence that’s allowed 24 passing majors and a 72.2 percent completion rate? If it’s labeled a “big game,” you know the MOP is bringing his A-Game.

2. Vernon Adams Jr. BC, $13,500 Salary (21.7): Oh, VA… if only you can avoid the interceptions! The passing numbers will be there as Adams vies for a fifth game of at least two TD passes in his past six.

3. Chad Kelly, Toronto, $12,900 Salary (22.2): Last week’s 14.8 FP marked the third straight game Kelly has failed to top at least 20 fantasy points. Even with the East Division wrapped up, we’re thinking if Kelly plays he’ll come out of his funk and exceed projections on Friday. If not, backup Cameron Dukes ($ 5,000) could be an option.

4. Cody Fajardo, Montreal, $12,000 Salary (13.6): It’s been some time since we’ve had Fajardo ranked here, and with good reason; he hasn’t exceeded 20 FP since Week 5. However, this is the week to believe in him considering he and his deep strike tendencies meld perfectly against Ottawa and the 34 completions of better than 30 yards they’ve allowed.

5. Dustin Crum, Ottawa, $11,000 Salary (18.9): Crum has averaged 25.3 fantasy points in the past three games while accounting for seven touchdowns. The league leader in rushing majors still has a reasonable chance at a 1,000-yard season and will get close while giving the Alouettes fits.

Running Backs

1. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $13,000 Salary (18.8): Fresh and ready to go after an open week, Oliveira will make fantasy users forget about the 4.6 FP effort he had in Week 15 as he returns to performing like the back who rattled off five games of at least 21.4 FP in the six games prior to the loss to Hamilton.

2. James Butler, Hamilton, $11,000 Salary (15.3): Long overdue for a visit to the end zone, Butler, who has not scored in three of his last four games, will look for his first 20 FP performance since Week 12 when the Ticats run up against a Stampeders defence allowing a league-high 5.9 yards per carry.

3. Taquan Mizzell, BC, $9,500 Salary (13.7): Coming off a season-best 30 fantasy points in the Week 16 win over Edmonton, Mizzell should continue being a vital piece of the Lions offence. He’s scored at least 14.1 FP in three of his last four games and will deliver far more than the 4.5 FP he scored in his previous meeting against Saskatchewan in Week 11.

4. William Stanback, Montreal, $9,500 Salary (10.8): Stanback reminded us of just what he can do when given the ball in considerable doses (20 FP) in the Week 16 win over Calgary. He’s found the end zone twice in the past three games and finally appears to be warming up for a monster late season run.

5. Ka’Deem Carey, Calgary, $7,000 Salary (8.6): He fell short of a third straight game of at least 10 FP (9.2) last week as he continues to share time with Dedrick Mills ($9,000). For now, he continues to be the lead back and should receive the bulk of the carries.

Receivers

1. Reggie Begelton, Calgary, $11,500 Salary (20.2): The one sure thing in Calgary is that Begelton is going to get targeted. A lot. He’s also scored touchdowns in consecutive games, further adding justification to his standing atop the Week 17 perch.

2. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $13,000 Salary (14.3): Feed him, and he will produce. Last week’s 26 FP performance was his third game above 20 this season; a fourth looks possible as he and Zach Collaros will attack the Argos secondary all night.

3. Tim White, Hamilton, $11,000 Salary (16.8): White is second in the league with 103 targets and has averaged nine targets in his past four games. The Stampeders are second in passing yards per game, but with the playoffs within reach, White is going to carry fantasy users down the stretch.

4. Keon Hatcher, BC, $11,000 Salary (17.1): All is right with Hatcher, who tallied 13.1 FP last week after checking in with 3.1 fantasy points the previous week. Excluding Week 15, Hatcher has averaged 9.6 targets in his previous four games. Expect a bigger scoring bounce this week.

5. Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg, $13,500 Salary (18.8): Count on Schoen to add to his league-leading total of 10 TD receptions. He’s also found his mark of late, having scored at least 19 FP in three of his last four games.

6. Austin Mack, Montreal, $11,000 Salary (15.5): Even with the return of Kaion Julien-Grant ($7,500) and the rise of Tyson Philpot ($6,000), Mack continues to add to his reception total. He’s caught at least four passes in four of his last five games and draws a juicy matchup against Ottawa’s suspect secondary.

7. Alexander Hollins, BC, $12,000 Salary (15.5): We still believe in Hollins as an elite receiver despite consecutive games of 5.1 FP and 5.6 FP. Slumps begin and end, and Hollins will bounce back in what could be a slugfest against a Roughriders team fighting for their postseason lives.

8. Tyson Philpot, Montreal, $6,000 Salary (11.5): Sure, there’s reason to debate his standing here, but Philpot has tallied 38.2 FP in his last two games. The Alouettes should have considerable success against the REDBLACKS, which means Philpot is a bargain play waiting to be added to rosters.

9. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $8,800 Salary (12.0): The pairing of Hardy and Dustin Crum has played to the tune of 13 catches for 168 yards the past two games. The production could be higher if Hardy can find the end zone for the first time since Week 16.

10. Damonte Coxie, Toronto, $9,000 Salary (12.2): This week’s “Pick an Argos Receiver” lands on Coxie, whose deep threat potential (7 of 10 on receptions of 20-plus yards) will be put to effective use against the Blue Bombers.

11. Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan, $4,700 Salary (10.4): Here’s another bargain play disguised as a WR1 who can put up 20-plus FP. His value is on the rise.

12. Terry Godwin, Hamilton, $9,000 Salary (13.4): One of the pleasant surprises of a challenging season for the Ticats has been the arrival of Godwin, who has scored at least 16.1 FP in three of his past four games. A 1,000-yard season is within reach.

Defences

1. Calgary, $6,000 Salary (18.1): Hamilton is second in the league with 35 turnovers committed. The Stamps might be struggling, but there’s still enough talent on defence to cause havoc.

2. BC, $10,000 Salary (16.5): The Lions will stalk the Roughriders, whose -11 turnover margin ranks last in the league.

3. Toronto, $10,000 Salary (19.9): Keep in mind that Zach Collaros has thrown seven interceptions the past three games…

4. Winnipeg, $10,000 Salary (15.6): Don’t discount the Blue Bombers in such a huge game.