Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Playoffs September 26, 2023

Playoff Scenarios: Als look for post-season berth; Lions eye home date

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes can become the latest CFL team to punch a ticket to the post-season with a win this weekend.

If the Alouettes win against the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Saturday, Montreal will clinch a playoff spot.

In the West, if the BC Lions win against Saskatchewan, they will secure a home playoff date.

Here are the rest of the 110th Grey Cup playoff scenarios for Week 17:

WEST DIVISION

  • BC WIN = BC secures home playoff date
  • Hamilton WIN = No crossover potential for West Division fourth place team
  • Hamilton WIN and Saskatchewan WIN = Edmonton eliminated from playoff contention

EAST DIVISION

  • Montreal WIN = Montreal clinches playoff spot
  • Montreal WIN and Hamilton WIN and Saskatchewan WIN = Hamilton clinches playoff spot, both Edmonton and Ottawa eliminated from playoff contention
  • Ottawa LOSS and Saskatchewan WIN = No crossover potential for East Division fourth-place team

PLAYOFF PICTURE

  • Toronto clinched the East Division title for a third straight season in Week 15
  • Winnipeg secured a playoff spot for a seventh consecutive year in Week 14
  • BC clinched a postseason berth for a second straight year in Week 16

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!