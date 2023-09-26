Playoff Scenarios: Als look for post-season berth; Lions eye home date

- News
TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes can become the latest CFL team to punch a ticket to the post-season with a win this weekend.
If the Alouettes win against the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Saturday, Montreal will clinch a playoff spot.
In the West, if the BC Lions win against Saskatchewan, they will secure a home playoff date.
Here are the rest of the 110th Grey Cup playoff scenarios for Week 17:
WEST DIVISION
EAST DIVISION
PLAYOFF PICTURE
CROSSOVER RULE
If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.