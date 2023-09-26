Playoff Scenarios: Als look for post-season berth; Lions eye home date

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes can become the latest CFL team to punch a ticket to the post-season with a win this weekend.

If the Alouettes win against the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Saturday, Montreal will clinch a playoff spot.

In the West, if the BC Lions win against Saskatchewan, they will secure a home playoff date.

Here are the rest of the 110th Grey Cup playoff scenarios for Week 17:

WEST DIVISION

BC WIN = BC secures home playoff date

Hamilton WIN = No crossover potential for West Division fourth place team

Hamilton WIN and Saskatchewan WIN = Edmonton eliminated from playoff contention

EAST DIVISION

Montreal WIN = Montreal clinches playoff spot

Montreal WIN and Hamilton WIN and Saskatchewan WIN = Hamilton clinches playoff spot, both Edmonton and Ottawa eliminated from playoff contention

Ottawa LOSS and Saskatchewan WIN = No crossover potential for East Division fourth-place team

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Toronto clinched the East Division title for a third straight season in Week 15

Winnipeg secured a playoff spot for a seventh consecutive year in Week 14

BC clinched a postseason berth for a second straight year in Week 16

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.