Injury Reports September 26, 2023

REDBLACKS Injury Report: Behar, Acklin sit out Tues.

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Saturday against the Montreal Alouettes at TD Place.

The REDBLACKS began their week with 10 players as non-participants. Among them were offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais (ankle), wide receiver Shaq Evans (illness/hamstring), wide receiver Jaelon Acklin (illness), running back Jackson Bennett (back) and wide receiver Nate Behar (ankle). Linebackers Jovan Santos-Knox (ankle) and Gary Johnson (foot) were limited on Tuesday.

The Alouettes did not practice on Tuesday and therefore don’t have a report to share.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Drew Desjarlais OL Ankle DNP
Shaq Evans WR Illness/Hamstring DNP
Sherrod Baltimore DB Arm DNP
Siaosi Mariner WR Illness DNP
Hunter Steward OL Illness DNP
Cyrille Hogan-Saindon OL Elbow DNP
Dontae Bull OL Illness DNP
Money Hunter DB Bicep Full
Jovan Santos-Knox LB Ankle Limited
Gary Johnson LB Foot Limited
Jaelon Acklin WR Illness DNP
Jackson Bennett RB Back DNP
Nate Behar WR Ankle DNP
Zack Pelehos OL Healthy Scratch Full

