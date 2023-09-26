REDBLACKS Injury Report: Behar, Acklin sit out Tues.

- News
TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Saturday against the Montreal Alouettes at TD Place.
The REDBLACKS began their week with 10 players as non-participants. Among them were offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais (ankle), wide receiver Shaq Evans (illness/hamstring), wide receiver Jaelon Acklin (illness), running back Jackson Bennett (back) and wide receiver Nate Behar (ankle). Linebackers Jovan Santos-Knox (ankle) and Gary Johnson (foot) were limited on Tuesday.
The Alouettes did not practice on Tuesday and therefore don’t have a report to share.
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Drew Desjarlais
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Shaq Evans
|WR
|Illness/Hamstring
|DNP
|Sherrod Baltimore
|DB
|Arm
|DNP
|Siaosi Mariner
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|Hunter Steward
|OL
|Illness
|DNP
|Cyrille Hogan-Saindon
|OL
|Elbow
|DNP
|Dontae Bull
|OL
|Illness
|DNP
|Money Hunter
|DB
|Bicep
|Full
|Jovan Santos-Knox
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Gary Johnson
|LB
|Foot
|Limited
|Jaelon Acklin
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|Jackson Bennett
|RB
|Back
|DNP
|Nate Behar
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Zack Pelehos
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full