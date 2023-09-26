Follow CFL

Injury Reports September 26, 2023

Stamps, Ticats Injury Reports: McEwen, Williams sit out on Tues.

Jimmy Jeong/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Saturday at Tim Hortons Field.

The Stampeders opened their week of practice on Tuesday with six players sitting out, including receiver Tyson Middlemost (hamstring), defensive back Julian Charles (knee) and defensive lineman Alex Tchangam (hamstring). Offensive linemen Sean McEwen (foot) and Zack Williams (shoulder) also missed the first day of practice.

In Hamilton, defensive lineman Ted Laurent (hamstring) did not participate on Tuesday while offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl (arm) was limited.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Julian Charles DB Knee DNP
Michael Griffin DB Knee DNP
Sean McEwen OL Foot DNP
Tyson Middlemost WR Hamstring DNP
Tre Roberson DB Chest Full
Silas Stewart LB Foot Full
Alex Tchangam DL Hamstring DNP
Cole Tucker WR Head Full
Darius Williams DB Shoulder Full
Zack Williams OL Shoulder DNP

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Mohamed Diallo DL Knee Full
Ted Laurent DL Hamstring DNP
Chris Van Zeyl OL Arm Limited

 

