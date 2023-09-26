Stamps, Ticats Injury Reports: McEwen, Williams sit out on Tues.

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Saturday at Tim Hortons Field.

The Stampeders opened their week of practice on Tuesday with six players sitting out, including receiver Tyson Middlemost (hamstring), defensive back Julian Charles (knee) and defensive lineman Alex Tchangam (hamstring). Offensive linemen Sean McEwen (foot) and Zack Williams (shoulder) also missed the first day of practice.

In Hamilton, defensive lineman Ted Laurent (hamstring) did not participate on Tuesday while offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl (arm) was limited.