Player Grades powered by PFF: Who was the best of Week 16?

TORONTO — Week 16 is in the books and there were tons of excellent individual performances across the CFL.

A trio of Toronto Argonauts topped the linebackers, with Wynton McManis (77.4), Jonathan Jones (74.9), and Adarius Pickett (74.7) earning the best run defence grades according to PFF. McManis led the way with two interceptions in the Argos game against Hamilton, one returned for a touchdown, to go along with six tackles.

Dustin Crum was the best of the passers, earning himself a 90.8 passing grade after connecting on 21 of his 26 passes for 243 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the REDBLACKS win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Who else made the top 10 in their respective positions? Find out below.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

QUARTERBACK

(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)

Rank Name (Team) Passing Yards Per Attempt Big Time Throws* Completion Percentage Turnover Worthy Plays** PFF Passing Grade 1 Dustin Crum (OTT) 9.4 1 80.0% 0 90.8 2 Tre Ford (EDM) 6.7 2 74.1% 1 70.4 3 Vernon Adams Jr. (BC) 10.2 2 61.5% 3 62.7 4 Jake Maier (CGY) 7.2 1 78.4% 2 62.1 5 Jake Dolegala (SSK) 7.8 3 71.4% 4 58.5 6 Chad Kelly (TOR) 9.3 1 65.4% 2 57.5 7 Cody Fajardo (MTL) 8.7 0 75.9% 1 55.6 8 Taylor Powell (HAM) 7.7 0 62.8% 5 41.2

*throws graded a 1 or higher

** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play

RECEIVER



(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Receptions Yards YAC Explosive Pass Plays* PFF Receiving Grade 1 Dejon Brissett (TOR) 6 98 31 1 81.0 2 Kiondre Smith (HAM) 9 156 21 3 77.8 3 Jevon Cottoy (BC) 4 88 81 2 76.2 4 Reggie Begelton (CGY) 13 107 56 4 71.8 5 Keon Hatcher (BC) 4 91 41 2 71.3 6 DaVaris Daniels (TOR) 4 64 10 2 68.2 7 Jerreth Sterns (SSK) 5 56 14 2 66.4 8 Alexander Hollins (BC) 2 36 2 2 65.3 9 Kyran Moore (SSK) 8 56 58 0 64.2 10 Jaelon Acklin (OTT) 5 66 27 2 64.0

*plays 15+ yards

RUNNING BACK

(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Missed Tackles Forced Explosive Runs* Rushing First Downs PFF Rushing Grade 1 Frankie Hickson (SSK) 4 4 5 80.6 2 Ka’Deem Carey (CGY) 4 4 4 78.5 3 William Stanback (MTL) 1 2 5 77.5 4 Taquan Mizzell Sr. (BC) 3 2 2 73.0 5 Devonte Williams (OTT) 12 4 5 71.1 6 Deonta McMahon (TOR) 1 2 2 70.4 7 James Butler (HAM) 2 0 1 70.3 8 Kevin Brown (EDM) 1 1 1 60.6

*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards

OFFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass blocking snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Pass Blocking Snaps QB Pressured Allowed* Pressure Percentage Allowed** PFF Pass Blocking Grade 1 Jordan Murray (HAM) 47 1 2.1% 87.2 2 Drew Desjarlais (OTT) 30 0 0.0% 85.2 3 Dejon Allen (TOR) 29 0 0.0% 82.8 4 Justin Lawrence (MTL) 30 0 0.0% 82.4 5 Peter Godber (BC) 40 0 0.0% 79.7 6 Pier-Olivier Lestage (MTL) 30 0 0.0% 78.4 7 Ryan Hunter (TOR) 29 0 0.0% 78.1 8 Philippe Gagnon (MTL) 29 0 0.0% 78.0 9 Kent Perkins (BC) 32 1 3.1% 77.0 10 D.J. Coker (CGY) 42 2 4.8% 75.6

*sacks + hits + hurries

**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps

DEFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Sacks Total Pressures Generated* Hurries** PFF Pass Rush Grade 1 Bryce Carter (OTT) 3 9 5 91.1 2 Jake Ceresna (EDM) 2 8 4 90.5 3 Mathieu Betts (BC) 2 7 5 78.2 4 Casey Sayles (HAM) 0 1 1 73.0 5 Dewayne Hendrix (TOR) 1 3 1 72.7 6 Shawn Lemon (MTL) 2 4 1 72.3 7 Shawn Oakman (TOR) 0 2 2 69.4 8 Lorenzo Mauldin IV (OTT) 1 2 1 69.0 9 A.C. Leonard (EDM) 0 4 3 67.7 10 Thomas Costigan (TOR) 1 4 3 66.2

*sacks + hits + hurries

**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up

DEFENSIVE BACK

(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Targeted In Coverage* Receptions Allowed Interceptions PFF Coverage Grade 1 Marc-Antoine Duquoy (MTL) 4 3 1 91.8 2 Kai Grey (EDM) 2 1 1 88.5 3 Tarvarus McFadden (TOR) 4 2 0 80.9 4 Darrius Bratton (EDM) 3 1 1 79.1 5 T.J. Lee (BC) 3 3 0 77.9 6 Javien Elliott (HAM) 3 2 1 76.5 6 Dionté Ruffin (MTL) 3 3 0 76.4 8 Qwan’tez Stiggers (TOR) 9 6 0 75.7 9 Sherrod Baltimore (OTT) 5 2 0 74.3 10 Wesley Sutton (MTL) 3 2 0 73.7

*primary coverage

LINEBACKER



(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Run Defence Snaps Stops* PFF Run Defence Grade 1 Wynton McManis (TOR) 14 2 77.4 2 Jonathan Jones (TOR) 7 0 74.9 3 Adarius Pickett (TOR) 17 1 74.7 3 Simoni Lawrence (HAM) 19 0 71.4 4 Avery Williams (MTL) 11 0 70.0 6 Brian Harelimana (SSK) 6 1 68.3 7 Adam Auclair (OTT) 12 1 68.2 8 Jordan Williams (TOR) 17 2 68.1 9 Jameer Thurman (HAM) 19 3 67.0 10 Darnell Sankey (MTL) 19 0 65.1

*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)